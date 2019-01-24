St. Croix Central wrestling

For the second straight Middle Border Conference match, the St. Croix Central wrestlers won their team match on a tie-breaker. The Panthers and Prescott finished in a 36-36 tie on Thursday. The tie had to be broken. The deciding tie-breaker was total matches won, where Central had an eight to six edge over the Cardinals.

After struggling in dual matches for much of the season, the Panthers have now won four of their last five duals. And they’ll try for another win in their final dual match of the season next Tuesday at Somerset.

The match started well for Central. Freshman Devin Wasley won a 6-3 decision against one of Prescott’s best wrestlers, Mason Cable, at 145 pounds. Logan Shackleton continued his recent roll at 152 pounds, winning on a pin. The next match wrestled was at 182 pounds, where Prescott won on a pin after a highly active bout.

Central had big success in the upper weights. Ryan Larson was wrestling with a mask to protect his recently broken nose. He still managed to earn a 6-5 decision over Joe Schulte at 220. Nate Berends followed with a 2-1 overtime win over Shawn Thomason at 285. It’s the first time Berends has beaten the Prescott heavyweight.

“This was the swing match,” Central coach Brad Holzer in regard to the team victory.

Central got a 9-5 win from David Olson, but Prescott won the final two matches on pins, knotting the score at 36-36.

Coach Holzer said the recent upswing in team success stems from the team grasping the team concept instead of just thinking of their matches in the individual context.

Somerset boys basketball

The Spartans trailed 27-12 in the first half of their non-conference game at Barron on Thursday. The Spartans gradually worked back, getting their first lead with seven minutes left in the game. The Spartans were able to finish with a 54-51 win.

Late in the first half the Spartans got steadied and cut the margin to 28-20 at halftime.

“That gave us a blueprint on how to attack them in the second half,” said Somerset coach Taylor Germain.

Part of that blueprint was fullcourt pressure that forced Barron to rush its offense and also got the Spartans several turnovers.

The Spartans were able to come back despite struggling from the 3-point arc. The 3-ball is usually a key component of the Spartans’ attack, but they only made one of their 15 3-point attempts Thursday.

The offense dealt with the perimeter struggles by penetrating to the rim for high percentage shots. Ty Madden led the Spartans, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Melvin Ortiz and Mason Cook both finished with eight points and James Schachtner hauled down eight rebounds.

The next game for the Spartans comes next Tuesday when they played at Baldwin-Woodville.

St. Croix Central boys basketball

The Panthers shook up the MBC standings in a big way on Tuesday. The Panthers improved to 4-4 in the conference by upending Ellsworth, 43-40. Ellsworth entered the game with a 6-1 conference record.

Central guard Gabe Siler hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the game. Central held the ball for the final minutes of play after Ellsworth hit two free throws to tie the game at 40-40.

Central didn’t have any player score in double figures in the win. It was balanced scoring and an outstanding defensive team effort that carried Central. Central also played smart, patient ball on offense, with just nine turnovers in the game.

Central coach Zach Turpin said the Panthers did an excellent job of defending Ellsworth’s Logan Benson, the MBC’s leading scorer. Benson scored 29 points when these teams met at the start of the season, but this time he was held to 17 points.

“Austin Kopacz did a good job on Benson and he got a lot of help,” Turpin said.

Central now has wins against Ellsworth and Prescott, the second and third teams in the MBC standings. Turpin said that success shows the Panthers have the ability to compete with the best teams in the area.

“We keep preaching that. We’ve got to find a way to get consistent,” Turpin said. “It’s a matter of recognizing what we did well and carrying it over.”

The next game for the Panthers is next Tuesday when they play at New Richmond.

Somerset boys hockey

The Spartans continue to surge ahead, defeating the Regis-Altoona-McDonell co-op team 8-1 at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire on Thursday.

Somerset’s record is now 7-11-2. The Spartans are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said this game gave every Spartan a reason to feel good about their play. Eight different players netted a goal in the game. And with multiple assists on nearly every goal, nearly every player on the Spartan roster was involved in the scoring.

With Somerset leading 4-1 after two periods, the Spartan coaches gave the team’s fourth line a regular shift in the third period. And the fourth line produced one of the goals.

Somerset started quickly in the game, with Cody Anderson scoring 16 seconds into the action. Jordan Brown scored at the 2:46 mark as the Spartans built early breathing room.

Somerset returns to action next Thursday with a home game against New Richmond.

New Richmond wrestling

The Tigers went to Amery and lost a 48-28 decision in their final MBC match of the season. The Tigers don’t compete again until the MBC tournament, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Ellsworth.

Thursday’s match started well for the Tigers. Christian Moeller was trailing 5-0 in the opening match at 160 pounds, when he turned his opponent for the pin.

The Tigers also got pins at 195 and 220 from Jake LaVenture and Ryan Muller. The Tigers final victory was produced by Tyler Dennis at 138 pounds.

New Richmond finished its MBC season with a 4-3 record.

Tiger coach Jeff Swanson said Dennis’ performance at 138 pounds was a highlight for the team. He said Micah Connelly also performed in a losing effort at 145 pounds.

With more than a week before competing again, the Tiger coaches have plans on how the wrestlers can improve.

“We’ll spend a lot of time on technique, polishing things up,” Swanson said.

New Richmond boys hockey

The Tiger boys have been showing progress in recent weeks, but that optimism got thrown into reverse on Thursday. Playing on their home ice, the Tigers saw their play erode through the game, losing to Hudson 9-1.

New Richmond scored first in the game. Senior Hayden Bradbury grabbed the puck in the defensive zone and raced end-to-end down the left side of the rink. As he reached the faceoff dot, he rifled a shot that cleanly beat Hudson goalie AJ Cohen 2:54 into the game.

Hudson scored late in the first period to tie the score. While the score at the end of the period was 1-1, there were warning signs starting to emerge. Partway through the period, the shots were tied at 7-7. Hudson finished the period with an 18-7 shot edge.

The game spiraled downhill for the Tigers. Hudson scored four goals in the second period and four more in the third period.

Shot location was where the game changed. In the first period, the Tigers forced Hudson to take its shots from well away from the goal. Hudson wore down the Tiger defense and was able to get many shots from close range, often with no Tiger in position to tie up the Raider with the puck.

Hudson finished with a 49-21 edge in shots.

New Richmond coach Zach Kier said Hudson was able to score on its transition opportunities. The Raiders had many more transition chances because the Tigers struggled all night at getting the puck out of their defensive zone. Kier said the coaches are hoping the team learned from this experience, because the Tigers will face another of their toughest opponents next Tuesday, skating at Superior.

Somerset wrestling

With six wrestlers available, the Spartans were outnumbered in their home match against Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday. B-W earned a 70-9 victory.

Somerset got a 10-0 major decision victory from junior Tyler Hantsbarger at 126 pounds. The other Spartan points came when Sawyer Hamilton accepted a forfeit in the 285 pound match.

This was Senior Night for the Spartans. The team’s seniors are Dylan Kammerud, Jared Grahovac and Nick Bushinger. Kammerud was the only senior to compete Thursday. Coach Ali Peterson said he’s hoping that Grahovac and Bushinger will be recovered from injuries in time to compete at the MBC tournament on Saturday, Feb. 2.

The Spartans complete their dual meet season on Tuesday when they compete at St. Croix Central.