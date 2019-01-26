The Tiger boys got into a battle of offensive firepower at Prescott. Trying to outscore freewheeling offenses isn’t exactly in the Tigers’ wheelhouse and they lost to Prescott, 83-69. The Tiger girls lost to Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday, but came back with a nice 59-48 win against an improving Ellsworth team on Friday.

New Richmond boys basketball

The Tiger boys knew that defense would be critical in Friday’s game at Prescott. Prescott has 6-6 post Jacob Doffing and and high-scoring 6-3 wing Parker Nielsen. The Tigers struggled to contain them both all night. Prescott got Doffing involved in the offense right away, while the Tigers struggled on offense at the start of the game. Prescott built a quick lead of 8-10 points and it stayed in that range for most of the first half. Prescott led 46-38 at halftime.

“Playing from behind seems to speed us up and that’s the pace (Prescott) prefers,” said New Richmond coach Rick Montreal. “We’ve got to get by this slow-start stretch.”

The second half became a battle of mini scoring runs. The Tigers’ best run got them within a whisper of the lead, trailing 64-62. The Tigers then turned the ball over on three straight possessions, which led to a corresponding scoring run by the Cardinals.

“We kept closing and they would counter,” Montreal said.

Because of the slow start, the Tigers had to rely heavily on 3-point shooting. It served them well in stretches as the Tigers hit 11 3-pointers. But in the final minutes, the Tigers couldn’t hit from the arc and they didn’t make many attempts at driving to the rim.

The Tigers pressed late in the game. Most of Prescott’s points in the final three minutes came from the free throw line, where the Cards rarely missed. Prescott finished 22-28 from the line, while the Tigers were 6-8 at the line.

Montreal said the loss wasn’t because of a lack of effort.

“We played hard, we clawed back several times. We didn’t defend well enough to win,” he said.

Junior Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Cole Effertz finished with 13, Joey Kidder 11 and Jacob Parent 10.

The Tigers retain the MBC lead. They are now 8-1, with Ellsworth at 7-2 and Precott at 6-3.

This is a key week for the Tigers, with three games on the schedule, starting with a home game Tuesday against St. Croix Central. The Tigers practice Monday and the coaches will have several messages.

“Offensively we showed we can be versatile,” Montreal said of Friday’s game. “More of our focus needs to be on getting stops and rebounding, and we’ve got to get a better start.”

New Richmond girls basketball

The Tigers and Ellsworth both tried to take advantage of their strengths in Friday’s game, with the Tigers prevailing 59-48. The Tigers had a distinct height advantage in the game, while Ellsworth has become a strong perimeter shooting team.

New Richmond took an early lead and the Tigers were able to maintain a lead through much of the game. The Tigers led 26-18 at halftime.

The Tigers’ offensive versatility carried strength. Junior Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 17 points. Audrey Feuerer finished with 15 points, Barb Kling with 12 and Leah DeYoung with nine. Feuerer led a strong rebounding effort with 11, with DeYoung grabbing seven and Hagman, Kling and Taylor Dean each taking down six rebounds. The Tigers outrebounded Ellsworth, 55-35.

Ellsworth tried to ride its strength, making 8-24 shots from the 3-point arc. The Tigers were 1-5 on 3-point tries. Ellsworth had eight 3-pointers, but only made seven shots from 2-point territory.

New Richmond coach Chad Eggert said the Tigers were aggressive in taking the ball to the hoop, just as they were in the loss Tuesday to Baldwin-Woodville. The Tigers shot 56 free throws in their two games this week.

“We still need to improve on finishing. We’re getting a lot of good looks,” Eggert said.

The challenge gets bigger for the Tigers this Thursday when they host MBC co-leader Amery. Eggert was a member of the Amery coaching staff until joining the Tigers for this season. He’s expecting the game to be a thriller.

“The girls are fired up. They know how big of a game it is for us,” he said.

Western Wisconsin Stars

The Stars had no trouble earning their 13th win of the season on Friday in the opening round of a tournament at Beaver Dam. The Tigers defeated Lakeland 11-0 in Friday’s game.

Freshman Makenzie Weeks was the leader in Friday’s offensive eruption, scoring four of the goals. Ellie Brice scored twice, with Alise Wiehl, Mykenzie Patten, Emma Larkowski, Erin Huerta and Bailey Williams each scored one goal.

After scoring once in the first period, the Stars broke the game open with seven goals in the second period. The Stars outshot the Thunderbirds 46-16. The big lead allowed the Stars to get all of their younger players extensive ice time and all three goaltenders got into the game.

The challenge will be much tougher for the Stars in Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. The Stars will face the host Warbirds, the Beaver Dam Alliance team. The Warbirds bring a 14-2 record into the game.

Somerset girls basketball

The Spartans put up an admirable battle against MBC co-leader Prescott on Friday. The Spartans finished with a 75-56 loss, but the 56 points is the highest total of the month for the Spartans.

Sophomore Rachel Gaikowski was the key to the Spartan offense, scoring a career high of 27 points. Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said this game is a continuation in Gaikowski’s evolution.

“Her two best games were against Amery and Prescott, the two best teams in the conference,” Lindenberg said.

Gaikowski had 16 points in the first half against Prescott. With Prescott giving her more defensive attention, Gaikowski was still able to score 11 points in the second half.

The Spartans had the margin down to seven points late in the first half and they kept the game competitive for most of the night. Senior Georgia Hammer scored 11 points and Taylor Paulson finished with nine, all in the second half.

Hammer was a key ingredient in the Spartans’ defensive plan. The Spartans played a man defense, but Hammer was told not to guard her player, and instead to help defend Prescott leading scorer Haylee Yeager. It worked wonderfully in the first half, when Yeager was limited to five points. Hammer got into foul trouble in the second half and fouled out with more than five minutes left in the game.

Somerset has two games scheduled for next week. The Spartans will host Grantsburg in a non-conference game on Tuesday. The Spartans will try to add to their MBC win total on Thursday with a game at St. Croix Central.

St. Croix Central girls basketball

Facing the MBC co-leaders in consecutive games took its toll on the Panther girls. The Panthers played a spirited game in Tuesday’s 55-35 loss against Prescott. The Panthers couldn’t carry that intensity into Friday’s game at Amery. Amery threw a blanket over the Panthers’ offense and Central could never find a consistent way to score in a 55-11 loss.

Central coach Ty Ketz said the Panthers were prepared for what Amery was going to do, but the matchup didn’t line up well for Central.

“Their post play is their strength and that isn’t ours,” Ketz said. “Amery’s improved since we saw them the last time.”

The loss leaves the Panthers with a 3-14 record.

Amery is led by senior Madelyn Granica. Ketz said Granica is taking her play to another level as she nears the end of her high school career.

“She’s got more of an urgency about her. She’s playing with the killer instinct,” Ketz said.

With that hellish bit of their schedule complete, the Panthers are now looking forward. They host Somerset on Thursday. Central has a 2-8 record in conference games, while Somerset is 1-9. Central will also have senior Claire Frankiewicz back on Thursday for her first game of the season.

“That’ll be good for us to refocus,” Ketz said. “Our goal is to continue to improve each day. This isn’t a time to get down on ourselves. We’ve got to get after it again.”