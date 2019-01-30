Boys Basketball: Tigers suffer first MBC loss

Prescott has 6-6 post Jacob Doffing and and high-scoring 6-3 wing Parker Nielsen. The Tigers struggled to contain them both all night. Prescott got Doffing involved in the offense right away, while the Tigers struggled on offense at the start of the game. Prescott built a quick lead of 8-10 points and it stayed in that range for most of the first half, leading 46-38 at halftime.

“Playing from behind seems to speed us up and that’s the pace (Prescott) prefers,” said New Richmond coach Rick Montreal. “We’ve got to get by this slow-start stretch.”

The second half became a battle of mini scoring runs. The Tigers’ best run got them within a whisper of the lead, trailing 64-62. The Tigers then turned the ball over on three straight possessions, which led to a corresponding scoring run by the Cardinals.

“We kept closing and they would counter,” Montreal said.

Because of the slow start, the Tigers had to rely heavily on 3-point shooting. It served them well in stretches as the Tigers hit 11 3-pointers. But in the final minutes, the Tigers couldn’t hit from the arc and they didn’t make many attempts at driving to the rim.

The Tigers pressed late in the game. Most of Prescott’s points in the final three minutes came from the free throw line, where the Cards rarely missed. Prescott finished 22-28 from the line, while the Tigers were 6-8 at the line.

Montreal said the loss wasn’t because of a lack of effort.

“We played hard, we clawed back several times. We didn’t defend well enough to win,” he said.

Junior Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Cole Effertz finished with 13, Joey Kidder 11 and Jacob Parent 10.

The Tigers retain the MBC lead. They are now 8-1, with Ellsworth at 7-2 and Prescott at 6-3.

“Offensively we showed we can be versatile,” Montreal said of Friday’s game. “More of our focus needs to be on getting stops and rebounding, and we’ve got to get a better start.”

The Tigers were scheduled to face St. Croix Central on Tuesday, but that game was postponed. The Tigers will play at Amery on Friday.

St. Croix Central

The Panthers shook up the MBC standings in a big way on Tuesday when they improved to 4-4 in the conference by upending Ellsworth, 43-40. Ellsworth entered the game with a 6-1 conference record.

Central guard Gabe Siler hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the game. Central held the ball for the final minutes of play after Ellsworth hit two free throws to tie the game at 40-40.

Central didn’t have any players score in double figures in the win. It was balanced scoring and an outstanding defensive team effort that carried Central. Central also played smart, patient ball on offense, with just nine turnovers in the game.

Central coach Zach Turpin said the Panthers did an excellent job of defending Ellsworth’s Logan Benson, the MBC’s leading scorer. Benson scored 29 points when these teams met at the start of the season, but this time he was held to 17 points.

“Austin Kopacz did a good job on Benson and he got a lot of help,” Turpin said.

Central now has wins against Ellsworth and Prescott, the second and third teams in the MBC standings. Turpin said that success shows the Panthers have the ability to compete with the best teams in the area.

“We keep preaching that. We’ve got to find a way to get consistent,” Turpin said. “It’s a matter of recognizing what we did well and carrying it over.”

The next game for the Panthers was supposed to be Tuesday at New Richmond (now postponed). The Panthers will host Osceola on Friday.

Somerset

The Spartans trailed 27-12 in the first half of their non-conference game at Barron on Thursday. They gradually worked back, getting their first lead with seven minutes left in the game. They were able to finish with a 54-51 win.

Late in the first half the Spartans got steadied and cut the margin to 28-20 at halftime.

“That gave us a blueprint on how to attack them in the second half,” said Somerset coach Taylor Germain.

Part of that blueprint was fullcourt pressure that forced Barron to rush its offense and also got the Spartans several turnovers.

The Spartans were able to come back despite struggling from the 3-point arc. The 3-ball is usually a key component of their attack, but they only made one of their 15 3-point attempts Thursday.

The offense dealt with the perimeter struggles by penetrating to the rim for high percentage shots. Ty Madden led the Spartans, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Melvin Ortiz and Mason Cook both finished with eight points and James Schachtner hauled down eight rebounds.

The next game for the Spartans was supposed to beTuesday at Baldwin-Woodville (now postponed). The Spartans will host Prescott on Friday.

There is tangible proof of the Spartans’ improvement. The Spartans lost to Osceola 53-52 in the opening game of the MBC season. In starting the second round of MBC action on Tuesday, the Spartans controlled the game to defeat the Chieftains 67-53.

The Spartans led 37-29 at halftime and led through the second half, hitting 14-17 free throws to prevent any possible comeback.

Balanced scoring made them tough to defend. Trae Kreibich scored 18 points, including hitting 4-5 shots from the 3-point arc. Cook and Madden both scored 10 points. Aaron Shartin-Folkert finished with nine points and Ortiz scored eight points. Ortiz had an excellent all-around game with six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Germain appreciated the team approach shown by his players.

“We shared the ball and had open looks all night. We were also aggressive attacking the basket,” Germain said.