Friday boys hoops: Tigers, Panthers fight through rusty play

The New Richmond and St. Croix Central boys basketball teams were able to grind through the rustiness to earn Middle Border Conference wins, but the Somerset boys weren’t so fortunate.

New Richmond improved to 8-1 in the MBC and now has a two-game lead after winning at Amery on Friday, 65-46. St. Croix Central and Osceola played a turnover-filled game, but the Panthers were able to finish ahead, 55-46.

Somerset played at home against Prescott. Somerset was missing two starters and the Spartans couldn’t compete with the high octane Cardinals, losing 82-51.

New Richmond boys

Dealing with a lack of practice time was one concern for the Tigers, but for the coaches a bigger concern may have been the memory of the Tigers’ 85-39 win the first time they met Amery this season. Amery was also holding an ALS event that seemed to give the Warriors a lift at the start of the game.

Through much of the first half, Amery held the upper hand. The Warriors led 23-16 before New Richmond went on a 10-1 run to end the half, giving the Tigers a 26-24 lead at the break.

Amery kept the pressure on the Tigers, until the coaches found a rotation that carried them through the final quarter of the game. Joey Kidder was the only starter in that group, with CJ Campbell, Tim Salmon, Jacob Parent and Cooper Eckardt playing the pivotal minutes as the Tigers were able to pull away late in the game.

Campbell led the Tigers with 15 points, all of them in the second half. Kidder scored 13 points, 11 of them in the first half. Senior Cole Effertz also scored 13 points.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said the depth of the team is one of its key strengths and it could be any five players who earn the playing time in the most important parts of a game.

“I give a lot of credit to our kids who step up when their number is called,” he said.

One thing that helped turn the game into the Tigers’ favor late in the first half was a defense the coaches dusted off. Montreal said the team used a high 1-3-1 trapping zone years ago and thought it might fit this team’s personnel. It was unveiled for the first time late in the first half, with promising results.

The Tigers don’t have any time to enjoy the win. They play again Saturday night in a non-conference game at Eau Claire Memorial.

St. Croix Central boys

It was also a run late in the first half that turned Friday’s game against Osceola to St. Croix Central’s favor. The first 15 minutes of the game were a grind for both teams, with neither team able to establish much. In the final three minutes, the Panthers caught a brief spark and it carried them to a 31-20 halftime lead.

The teams continued their struggles with turnovers in the second half, but the Panthers were able to maintain at least a six-point lead.

Central coach Zach Turpin it was rewarding for the boys to get a win in front of their Parents Night crowd. The Panther coaches gave the team off from practice last Friday, thinking they’d have four practices this week to get ready for Osceola. They did practice Thursday, but it wasn’t their typical pre-game practice. Turpin said the coaches had to condense four days worth of planning into one practice.

That’s likely part of the reason for the non-typical play. Turpin said the two teams combined for more than 40 turnovers.

Peyton Nogal led Central with 16 points and Gabe Siler scored 14 points. Turpin said Austin Kopacz led the Panther defense and he also topped the team in assists.

The Panthers will return to action on Monday with a non-conference game at Durand.

Somerset boys

The Somerset boys led 15-9 after the first seven minutes of Friday’s game. It was all downhill from there for the Spartans, quickly and steadily.

Prescott struck back with a 17-0 run and the Cards led 37-23 at halftime. Prescott then opened the second half with a 15-0 run that knocked the Spartans into submission. While Somerset substituted readily in the second half, Prescott kept its starters on the court until there were four minutes left.

Ty Madden led the Spartans with 12 points, all coming in the first half. Aaron Shartin-Folkert scored 11 points.

The Spartans have excellent depth this season and the players have taken to their specific roles on the team. One of those players is senior David Ortega. He knows his role is defense, and that will carry on past high school.

Ortega said he feels his best skill in basketball is playing defense and he takes pride in the coaches calling on him to play defense to help close out tight games. He said he also takes pride in being a vocal leader for the team.

“I try helping them to keep their heads up,” Ortega said. “I try to do whatever is best for the team.”

Basketball is one of three sports for Ortega. He was a starting receiver for the vastly improved Somerset football team last fall and he’s a strong contributor on the Spartan track team in the spring.

And defense? Ortega plans on helping defend our country after he graduates. He said he is going to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. His brother is in the National Guard and it got David thinking joining the military might be a good fit for him. He’s not sure what he’ll specialize in yet, saying engineering is one possibility.

Somerset coach Taylor Germain said he thought the team’s intensity was good through the first half, but said the Spartans got careless with the ball, which led to Prescott’s rapid turnaround. He was not happy with how the team started the second half, resulting in the starters being pulled and the reserves playing for most of the second half.

The Spartans start next week with a non-conference game at Elmwood-Plum City. The schedule to end the season is not kind to the Spartans. Five of their final six regular season games will take place on the road.