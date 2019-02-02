Saturday Sports: Stars win in OT, Spartan girls score 75

Western Wisconsin Stars

The Stars put together an incredible comeback to win in overtime at Hayward on Saturday.

Hayward led 2-0 after two periods. The Stars managed to score twice in the third period, and then again with 61 seconds left in the overtime to defeat the Hurricanes 3-2. The win is the 14th of the season for the Stars and helps strengthen their arguments in the WIAA sectional seeding meeting, which is scheduled for Sunday.

The Stars got their first goal two minutes into the third period. McKenzie Mike won a battle for the puck behind the net. She carried the puck to the front of the goal, feeding Kayla Huerta for the close-range shot.

The tying goal came with 10 minutes left in the period. It came on a strong individual effort from sophomore Ellie Brice.

The Stars kept the pressure on through the end of regulation and into the overtime. The Stars got a power play with 3:08 left in the overtime when Bailey Williams was dragged down as she tried to get away for a breakaway. The Stars didn’t score on the power play, but the goal came seconds later. Brice again made the play, sending a perfectly placed pass to Makenzie Weeks, who was stationed at the far post. Weeks tapped the shot in and the Stars had their win.

Stars coach Bob Huerta said he plans to lobby for the second seed in the sectional bracket. The rankings say this is the strongest bracket in the state, with the Stars, Eau Claire, Hudson and the St. Croix Valley Fusion all ranked among the top seven girls programs in the state.

Coach Huerta said the Stars got into early penalty trouble which could have been disastrous. He credited goaltender Caitlyn Erickson for making a number of big saves in the first period that kept the Stars in the game.

Somerset girls basketball

Senior Georgia Hammer is the unquestioned leader of the Spartan girls and she showed it again in Saturday’s 75-59 home win over Grantsburg. But the play of Taylor Paulson and Liv Hoff Saturday showed that their are future leaders getting ready for future seasons.

Paulson and Hoff combined for 30 points in the win. Somerset was trying to run a quick transition game in response to Grantsburg’s heavy efforts at offensive rebounds. When the Spartans got a rebound, it was flying back down the court. Paulson and Hoff were two of the girls getting involved in the transition game, but that was just part of their contributions.

“That was the best Liv played this season,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg. “That’s the culmination of what she does in practices.”

Hoff might be the shortest girl on the court in every game, but with each game, her height is becoming less of a factor. She said she’s worked extensively on her shot during practices. It has made her a more accurate 3-point shooter. She said she’s also trying to find more ways to contribute on offense. She had several hoops Saturday by sneaking in along the backside baseline for open shots.

She’s also become more cagey on defense. She said she’s working to get better at taking away opponent’s passing lanes.

Paulson is another Spartan who took a big step this season, from a JV player last year to a starter this season. She said she is trying to prepare herself to be ready to fill Hammer’s role at the point next season. To do that, she’s working to become more comfortable driving into the lane and being an offensive threat all over the court.

“Lindy (Lindenberg) has told me to keep shooting. Don’t think, just shoot,” she said with a grin toward her coach.

Lindenberg said he like what he saw from the transition game. The Spartans took an early 18-7 lead, but Grantsburg kept coming back. Every time Grantsburg surged, the Spartans answered, usually with a 3-ball. Somerset finished the game with 14 successful threes, including six from Hammer and four from Paulson.

The win makes Somerset 5-11 this season while Grantsburg is now 7-10. The Spartans face an exhaustive week that starts at Amery on Tuesday. They’ll be home Thursday against St. Croix Falls and Friday against Baldwin-Woodville.

New Richmond girls basketball

Getting up early and making the long trip to Ashland brought out the best in the Tiger girls. The Tigers lived up to their mascot’s name in this game. They took charge from the start and they left the Oredockers in the dust, 61-38.

At halftime the Tiger lead stood at 33-13 and the Tigers led by as many as 30 points. It left Coach Chad Eggert impressed.

“That’s the best defense I saw us play all year,” he said. “Defensively, the intensity was incredible. They turned it up a notch.”

After a subpar performance in a loss to Amery on Thursday, the Tigers seemed bent on proving that’s not the team they are.

Ashland couldn’t find a defense that stopped the Tigers. They started in a 1-3-1, but that left openings on the perimeter for the Tigers to hit 3-pointers. They switched to a man defense, but the Tigers quickly got the ball into the post for a couple scores from Audrey Feuerer, forcing another Oredocker change.

Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 19 points. Barb Kling scored 13 points. Eggert was encouraged by Kling’s willingness to take the ball into the paint.

“If she can continue that, it would be a key,” he said, saying her drives were quite unsettling for the Ashland defense.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 11-7. They resume action Tuesday with a home game against Osceola.

New Richmond boys basketball

The spectre of facing Big Rivers Conference teams continues to loom over the Tigers. They played a close game with another BRC opponent Saturday, losing at Eau Claire Memorial 83-71. This leaves the Tigers 0-6 for the season against teams from the BRC.

The prolonged struggles against BRC teams are clearly wearing on the Tiger coaches and players.

“It’s a combination of being mental, with some physical mistakes. We haven’t figured out how to grow and learn from these situations,” said Tiger coach Rick Montreal. He said he’d gladly play any of the six BRC teams again and think the Tigers had a good chance of winning.

Montreal said it has become a matter of faith in the Tigers’ own abilities.

“It’s got to be something you believe you can do. We’ve got to improve our culture. Just competing isn’t good enough,” he said.

There were things the Tigers clearly did well Saturday. Throughout the night, the Tigers were able to generate quality shots in their halfcourt offense. They were able to keep the game close, often in the 6-7 point range through the second half. One of their biggest problems was trying to contain Memorial’s 6-7 post, Caden Boser. Montreal said Boser finished with 30 points.

“He’s the real deal,” Montreal said.

The Tigers were able to get the margin down to seven points in the final minute on a 3-ball from junior Joey Kidder. Kidder led the Tigers with 19 points. Jack Studemann finished with 16 points and Cole Effertz scored 10 points.

The non-conference schedule is complete for the Tigers. They have five games remaining in their quest for the Middle Border Conference championship. The first of those is Thursday when the Tigers host Baldwin-Woodville.

New Richmond boys hockey

The penchant for slow starts came back to bite the Tigers on Saturday when they played the opening game of a boys-girls hockey double-header at Hayward. The Tigers fell behind 2-0 in the first period. Hayward’s strong goaltending took care of the rest as the Hurricanes won 4-0.

The win leaves the Tigers with an 8-12 record. Seeding for the section is slated for Sunday and Tiger coach Zach Kier said he is still hoping the Tigers receive the fourth seed in the voting. He quickly said that if the Tigers want to go anywhere in the playoffs, they have to play better at the start of games.

“I challenged them to not come out flat at the start of the game,” Kier said. “They need to figure out that it shouldn’t take me screaming and yelling for them to play well.”

While the Tigers started the season with little varsity experience, they now have a lineup that has played together for nearly a full season.

“As far as I’m concerned, the young excuse didn’t apply after Christmas. We’re continuing to make early season mistakes,” Kier said.

The Tigers got outshot 16-6 in the opening period. The Tigers outshot Hayward 15-12 in the second period, but couldn’t get any pucks past Hayward’s Gavin Abric, who Kier called “the best goalie in the state.”

The Tigers play next on Tuesday when they host Menomonie.

Somerset boys hockey

The Spartans also had a far from pleasurable experience on Saturday. They hosted a Dodge County, Minn. team that came into the game with a 3-15-1 record. Dodge County now has one more win, after beating the Spartans 4-2.

The Spartans are now 7-13-2. Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson wondered if this was more lag from the four days off from school due to the polar vortex.

“I don’t think their focus was on hockey. It’s disappointing, because the week before I felt really good about our play,” Gilkerson said.

There were exceptions. Gilkerson said he felt the team’s seniors performed well in their Senior Day game. He said freshman Antonio Gomez also played with good energy, producing both of the Spartan goals.

Gilkerson said the younger players on the team need to become more consistent. He said too many are playing well one game, then not playing near the same level the next game.

The Spartans return to the ice on Tuesday when they play at the Lodge Center Arena in Siren against the WSFLG cooperative team.