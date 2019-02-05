This Week In Sports, Feb. 5-12
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Boys Hockey: Menomonie at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Osceola at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball: Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
Boys Hockey: New Richmond vs. West Salem at Wisconsin Rapids, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball: New Richmond at Prescott, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Boys Hockey: New Richmond in Wisconsin Rapids tournament, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls regional tournament, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Girls Basketball: Menomonie at New Richmond 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.Somerset
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Boys Hockey: Somerset at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Somerset at Amery, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Girls Basketball: St. Croix Falls at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Somerset at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
Boys Hockey: Somerset at Onalaska, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Wrestling: Somerset at Amery regional tournament, 10 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 11
Girls Basketball: Glenwood City at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Boys Hockey: Grantsburg at Somerset in WIAA regional, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.St. Croix Central
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Girls Basketball: Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Durand, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
Girls Basketball: Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Wrestling: St. Croix Central at Amery regional tournament, 10 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Falls at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.