    This Week In Sports, Feb. 5-12

    By Dave Newman Today at 12:16 p.m.
    New Richmond

    Tuesday, Feb. 5

    Boys Hockey: Menomonie at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Osceola at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Thursday, Feb. 7

    Boys Basketball: Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, Feb. 8

    Boys Hockey: New Richmond vs. West Salem at Wisconsin Rapids, 4 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: New Richmond at Prescott, 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 9

    Boys Hockey: New Richmond in Wisconsin Rapids tournament, 2:30 p.m.

    Wrestling: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls regional tournament, 10 a.m.

    Tuesday, Feb. 12

    Girls Basketball: Menomonie at New Richmond 7:15 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.

    Somerset

    Tuesday, Feb. 5

    Boys Hockey: Somerset at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at Amery, 7:15 p.m.

    Thursday, Feb. 7

    Girls Basketball: St. Croix Falls at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Somerset at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, Feb. 8

    Boys Hockey: Somerset at Onalaska, 6 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 9

    Wrestling: Somerset at Amery regional tournament, 10 a.m.

    Monday, Feb. 11

    Girls Basketball: Glenwood City at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday, Feb. 12

    Boys Hockey: Grantsburg at Somerset in WIAA regional, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    St. Croix Central

    Tuesday, Feb. 5

    Girls Basketball: Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Durand, 7:15 p.m.

    Thursday, Feb. 7

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, Feb. 8

    Girls Basketball: Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 9

    Wrestling: St. Croix Central at Amery regional tournament, 10 a.m.

    Monday, Feb. 11

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Falls at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday, Feb. 12

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848
