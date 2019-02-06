Girls Basketball: Spartans, Tigers enjoy Saturday wins

Somerset was trying to run a quick transition game in response to Grantsburg’s heavy efforts at offensive rebounds. When the Spartans got a rebound, they were flying back down the court. Paulson and Hoff were two of the girls getting involved in the transition game, but that was just part of their contributions.

“That was the best Liv played this season,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg. “That’s the culmination of what she does in practices.”

Hoff might be the shortest girl on the court, but with each game, her height is becoming less of a factor. She said she’s worked extensively on her shot during practices and it has made her a more accurate 3-point shooter. She said she’s also trying to find more ways to contribute on offense. She had several hoops Saturday by sneaking in along the backside baseline for open shots.

She’s also become more cagey on defense and said she’s working to get better at taking away opponent’s passing lanes.

Paulson is another Spartan who took a big step this season, going from a JV player last year to a starter this season. She said she is trying to prepare herself to be ready to fill Hammer’s role at the point next season. To do that, she’s working to become more comfortable driving into the lane and being an offensive threat all over the court.

“Lindy (Lindenberg) has told me to keep shooting. Don’t think, just shoot,” she said with a grin toward her coach.

Lindenberg said he like what he saw from the transition game. The Spartans took an early 18-7 lead, but Grantsburg kept coming back. Every time Grantsburg surged, the Spartans answered, usually with a 3-ball. Somerset finished the game with 14 successful 3s, including six from Hammer and four from Paulson. Hammer finished with a team-high 24 points.

The win makes Somerset 5-11 this season while Grantsburg is now 7-10. The Spartans face an exhaustive week that started with a loss at Amery on Tuesday. They’ll be home Thursday against St. Croix Falls and Friday against Baldwin-Woodville.

New Richmond

Getting up early and making the long trip to Ashland brought out the best in the Tiger girls. The Tigers lived up to their mascot’s name in this game. They took charge from the start and they left the Oredockers in the dust, 61-38.

At halftime, the Tiger lead stood at 33-13 and the Tigers led by as many as 30 points. It left Coach Chad Eggert impressed.

“That’s the best defense I saw us play all year,” he said. “Defensively, the intensity was incredible. They turned it up a notch.”

After a subpar performance in a loss to Amery on Thursday, the Tigers seemed bent on proving that’s not the team they are.

Ashland couldn’t find a defense that stopped the Tigers. They started in a 1-3-1, but that left openings on the perimeter for the Tigers to hit 3-pointers. Ashland then switched to a man-to-man defense, but the Tigers quickly got the ball into the post for a couple scores from Audrey Feuerer, forcing another Oredocker change.

Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 19 points. Barb Kling scored 13 points. Eggert was encouraged by Kling’s willingness to take the ball into the paint.

“If she can continue that, it would be a key,” he said, saying her drives were quite unsettling for the Ashland defense.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 11-7. They resume action Tuesday with a home game against Osceola. This game was postponed and moved to Monday, Feb. 11.

Amery loss

Thursday’s Tiger home game went on as scheduled, but it wasn’t a normal Tiger effort. The Tigers played perhaps their weakest game of the season, losing to MBC co-leader Amery, 66-37.

Throughout the season the Tigers have been a consistent team that has battled every opponent. From the outset on Thursday, that string changed. The Tigers couldn’t make any headway at either end of the court and trailed 36-10 by halftime.

The Tigers hadn’t been on the court since the previous Friday. Eggert said this hurt the team badly, because he was never able to install the game plan the coaches had to slow down Amery’s attack.

What frustrated the coaches was the Tigers’ lack of intensity.

“We were scared to take shots, to attack the rim. We didn’t show up. That’s the bottom line,” Eggert said.

Hagman led the Tigers with 10 points.