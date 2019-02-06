Boys Basketball: Tigers lead MBC by two games

The New Richmond and St. Croix Central boys basketball teams were able to grind through the rustiness to earn Middle Border Conference wins, but the Somerset boys weren’t so fortunate.

New Richmond improved to 8-1 in the MBC and now has a two-game lead after winning at Amery on Friday, 65-46. St. Croix Central and Osceola played a turnover-filled game, but the Panthers were able to finish ahead, 55-46.

Somerset played at home against Prescott. Somerset was missing two starters and the Spartans couldn’t compete with the high-octane Cardinals, losing 82-51.

New Richmond

Dealing with a lack of practice time was one concern for the Tigers, but, for the coaches, a bigger concern may have been the memory of the Tigers’ 85-39 win the first time they met Amery this season. Amery was also holding an ALS fundraiser that seemed to give the Warriors a lift at the start of the game.

Through much of the first half, Amery held the upper hand. The Warriors led 23-16 before New Richmond went on a 10-1 run to end the half, giving the Tigers a 26-24 lead at the break.

Amery kept the pressure on the Tigers until the coaches found a rotation that carried them through the final quarter of the game. Joey Kidder was the only starter in that group, with CJ Campbell, Tim Salmon, Jacob Parent and Cooper Eckardt playing the pivotal minutes as the Tigers were able to pull away late.

Campbell led the Tigers with 15 points, all of them in the second half. Kidder scored 13 points, 11 of them in the first half. Senior Cole Effertz also scored 13 points.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said the depth of the team is one of its key strengths and it could be any five players who earn the playing time in the most important parts of a game.

“I give a lot of credit to our kids who step up when their number is called,” he said.

One thing that helped turn the game into the Tigers’ favor late in the first half was a defense the coaches dusted off. Montreal said the team used a high, 1-3-1 trapping zone years ago and thought it might fit this team’s personnel. It was unveiled for the first time late in the first half, with promising results.

The spectre of facing Big Rivers Conference teams continues to loom over the Tigers. They played a close game with another BRC opponent Saturday, losing at Eau Claire Memorial, 83-71. This leaves the Tigers 0-for-6 for the season against teams from the BRC.

The prolonged struggles against BRC teams are clearly wearing on the Tiger coaches and players.

“It’s a combination of being mental, with some physical mistakes. We haven’t figured out how to grow and learn from these situations,” said Montreal. He said he’d gladly play any of the six BRC teams again and think the Tigers had a good chance of winning.

Montreal said it has become a matter of faith in the Tigers’ own abilities.

“It’s got to be something you believe you can do. We’ve got to improve our culture. Just competing isn’t good enough,” he said.

There were things the Tigers clearly did well Saturday. Throughout the night, the Tigers were able to generate quality shots in their halfcourt offense. They were able to keep the game close, often in the 6-7 point range through the second half. One of their biggest problems was trying to contain Memorial’s 6-foot-7 post, Caden Boser. Montreal said Boser finished with 35 points.

The Tigers were able to get the margin down to seven points in the final minute on a 3-ball from Kidder. Kidder led the Tigers with 19 points. Jack Studemann finished with 16 points and Effertz scored 10 points.

The non-conference schedule is complete for the Tigers. They have five games remaining in their quest for the Middle Border Conference championship. The first of those is Thursday when the Tigers host Baldwin-Woodville.

St. Croix Central

A run late in the first half turned Friday’s game against Osceola in St. Croix Central’s favor. The first 15 minutes of the game were a grind for both teams, with neither team able to establish much. In the final three minutes, the Panthers caught a brief spark and it carried them to a 31-20 halftime lead.

The teams continued their struggles with turnovers in the second half, but the Panthers were able to maintain at least a six-point advantage.

Central coach Zach Turpin said it was rewarding for the boys to get a win in front of their Parents Night crowd. The Panther coaches gave the team a day off from practice last Friday, thinking they’d have four practices this week to get ready for Osceola. They did practice Thursday, but it wasn’t their typical pre-game practice. Turpin said the coaches had to condense four days worth of planning into one practice.

Peyton Nogal led Central with 16 points and Gabe Siler scored 14 points. Turpin said Austin Kopacz led the Panther defense and he also topped the team in assists.

The Panthers will return to action on Thursday with a game at Prescott.

Somerset

Somerset led 15-9 after the first seven minutes of Friday’s game. But it was all downhill from there for the Spartans, quickly and steadily.

Prescott struck back with a 17-0 run and the Cards led 37-23 at halftime. Prescott then opened the second half with a 15-0 run that knocked the Spartans into submission. While Somerset substituted readily in the second half, Prescott kept its starters on the court until there were four minutes left.

Ty Madden led the Spartans with 12 points, all coming in the first half. Aaron Shartin-Folkert scored 11 points.

The Spartans have excellent depth this season and the players have taken to their specific roles on the team. One of those players is senior David Ortega. He knows his role is defense, and that will carry on past high school.

Ortega said he feels his best skill in basketball is playing defense and he takes pride in the coaches calling on him to play defense to help close out tight games. He said he also takes pride in being a vocal leader for the team.

“I try helping them to keep their heads up,” Ortega said. “I try to do whatever is best for the team.”

Basketball is one of three sports for Ortega. He was a starting receiver for the vastly improved Somerset football team last fall and he’s a strong contributor on the Spartan track team in the spring.

And defense? Ortega plans on helping defend our country after he graduates. He said he is going to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. His brother is in the National Guard and it got David thinking joining the military might be a good fit for him. He’s not sure what he’ll specialize in yet, saying engineering is one possibility.

Ortega said the Spartans are highly committed to defense, especially drawing charges. That's one area where they excelled Friday, drawing six charges from Prescott.

The schedule to end the season is not kind to the Spartans. Five of their final six regular season games will take place on the road, including a trip to Ellsworth this Thursday.