Boys Hockey: Tigers, Spartans prep for playoffs

New Richmond drew the fourth seed in the section and the Tigers will open playoff action Thursday by hosting fifth seed River Falls at 7 p.m. at the New Richmond Sports Center.

Somerset plays this Tuesday, hosting Grantsburg (this game has been moved to Wednesday). The winner will play at Hudson on Thursday.

The start wasn’t the best for the Tigers in their opening-round game against West Salem at the Wisconsin Rapids tournament on Friday, but the rest of the game was something the Tigers can certainly build upon. The Tigers won 4-1, putting them in the tournament title game.

Senior Hayden Bradbury led the Tigers with two goals in Friday’s win, giving him 25 goals for the season. Taeus Drill and Tucker Erickson both scored once.

“Our compete level in the second and third (periods) was great,” said New Richmond coach Zach Kier. “We were able to roll three lines. Our third line with Drill, (Evan) Iverson and Zach Cunningham was great today.”

Kier said the offense in the final two periods was just what the coaches were looking for.

“We cycled the puck well and were able to create by getting the puck to the front of the net,” Kier said.

Saturday’s title game was completely uncharacteristic of the Tigers. They gave up four unanswered goals in the first period and they struggled in the defensive end all day, losing 9-2. Bradbury and Brock Unger scored the Tiger goals.

“We did some nice things in the offensive zone, but our neutral zone and defensive zone were very lackadaisical and Wisconsin Rapids made us pay,” Kier said.

Kier said he fully expects the Tigers to bounce back, saying the team has struggled all season in back-to-back games.

“There have been times this year that we haven’t checked well (both with our bodies and our sticks) and that came back to bite us Saturday,” Kier said.

The Spartans fell under a late avalanche on Friday night. Somerset trailed the Aquinas/Holmen Avalanche 3-1 after two periods. The Avs then scored four unmatched goals in the third period to defeat Somerset 7-1.

Freshman Antonio Gomez remained on a hot streak for Somerset, scoring the team’s only goal with 33 seconds remaining in the second period. Gomez has five goals in the Spartans’ last three games.

“He’s really been stepping up. He’s got that speed,” said Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson.

The Spartans were without starting goalie Kaleb Bents, who was ill. Sophomore Zach Abbott made his first varsity start in goal, stopping 24 of the 31 shots he faced.

The loss moves Somerset’s record to 8-14-1 for the season. This was the final regular season game for the Spartans. The Spartans open WIAA tournament play on Tuesday when they host the Grantsburg cooperative team. Somerset is the seventh seed in the section and Grantsburg is seeded tenth. The winner of Tuesday’s game will play Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Hudson. The Raiders are the second seed in the section.

The Spartans beat the Grantsburg co-op 4-3 on Feb. 5 and 8-3 on Jan. 10. Gilkerson said Grantsburg has two strong scorers and the Spartans will need to contain them to succeed on Wednesday.