Girls Basketball: TIgers host Central on Thursday

The New Richmond girls put together an exceptional final nine minutes of the game to earn a 60-53 win over the Chieftains.

The game was packed with physical play and both teams put in really fine offensive efforts. Osceola led 47-40 midway through the second half. That lead disappeared when Kate Miller and Jessica Hagman hit 3-pointers, and Hagman scored off a fast break.That was the start of a 14-2 run that swung the game into the Tigers’ control.

Hagman showed she’s one of the elite players on Monday, scoring a career-high 31 points. She was just as valuable at the defensive end, as the Tigers sagged into the lane whenever possible in hopes of stopping Osceola’s post-based offense.

The win is the 12th overall for the Tigers this season. Hagman said she’s been pleased with how the team has progressed this season.

“After the (coaching) change, we came together as a team, wanting to be as successful as we can be and learning from our losses and mistakes,” she said.

Hagman said one of the most important aspects of the team’s success this year is how the depth has improved.

“Our whole team ability has improved so much. This year for sure is a building year. Nobody knew what to expect. Because we have a winning record it sets a good foundation for next year,” she said.

Hagman was the only Tiger to score in double figures, but there were several girls who scored in the 5-7 point range. Tiger coach Chad Eggert said this ranked as an impressive team win.

“We’ve taken on the motto of ‘get it done.’ Everyone did what they needed to do to get the job done,” he said.

The game was still in question in the final minutes and that’s where the Tigers may have played their best. Osceola wanted to get quick shots in the final minutes in hopes of cutting into the Tiger lead. The Tiger defenders wouldn’t allow it, forcing the Chieftains to run off more than 30 seconds before they could get a shot away.

The Tigers dug too deep a hole, but they almost pulled out a tremendous comeback at Prescott on Friday. The Tigers trailed by 12 points with three minutes remaining, but got within four points before Prescott finished off a 52-48 win.

With three minutes left, the Tigers elected to continually send Prescott to the free throw line. The tactic worked, with Prescott missing eight straight free throws in the final minutes. That gave the Tigers time to make a move. Hagman was held scoreless until the late minutes, but she made three 3-pointers to fuel the comeback.

Eggert viewed the comeback as a sign of maturity from the Tigers.

“We could have laid down and lost by 16 or 18. Chalk this up as a learning experience,” he said.

Three Tigers scored in double figures. Barb Kling led the team with 14 points, with Audrey Feuerer scoring 11 and Leah DeYoung 10. Eggert said Kling is starting to emerge as an elite playmaker.

“You can see her confidence coming. She’s realizing how good she is,” Eggert said.

The Tigers game on Tuesday against Menomonie was cancelled. They will host St. Croix Central on Thursday.

This was the team the Central girls were planning to have before the knee injury that robbed Claire Frankiewicz of most of her senior season. Frankiewicz is back and she was a presence as Central defeated Ellsworth 44-28 in Hammond on Friday.

Frankiewicz scored eight points on Friday, but she made all the girls around her better. Kolbi Juen led the Panthers with 13 points while Morgan Siler and Catherine Cottrell both finished with nine points.

Cottrell was thrown into a pressurized situation when Frankiewicz was hurt as the only varsity ready girl with height. Cottrell and her teammates have grown and are now playing quite capably. Cottrell said Frankiewicz’s injury was a shock to the team.

“We’ve been so used to her being a vital player, but we’ve stepped up pretty well,” Cottrell said. She said the season started with a blank slate, with no starters returning. She said the girls set out “to form an identity, especially with a whole new coaching staff. We’ve been much improved. Our defense is our biggest component.”

While it took some time for the offense to get firing, Central’s defense was flawless start to finish. So when Central struggled offensively and scored 17 points in the first half, it was still a positive result because the potent Central defense limited Ellsworth to seven points in the half. And that’s not the season’s best defensive performance for the Panthers either. Central limited Baldwin-Woodville to four points in the first half when they met for the first time this season.

Cottrell and Frankiewicz together helped Central to have a huge rebounding edge in Friday’s game. Cottrell said there’s a comfort level playing next to her classmate.

“We grew up playing together and we’re all close friends. That teamwork stems from that too,” Cottrell said.

Central coach Ty Ketz said the win was crucial for his team, with the WIAA regional seeding meeting scheduled for Saturday morning. Ketz said he hoped this win would get Central the eighth seed in the regional bracket.

Central’s girls ran up one of the tougher programs in the area on Monday with a non-conference game at Durand. Durand is 17-2 this season and Central’s girls found out why, losing 66-35.

Central’s girls were able to keep it a competitive game for much of the first half before Durand began to wear them down.

“They’re dang good,” Ketz said of Monday’s opponent. “They play an up tempo so the game can get out of hand really quick.”

Ketz said he thought the game showed that the Panthers are willing to do what is important and they can be competitive with high level teams.

“The challenge is, are we able to sustain that level of play?” he said.

One bright spot Monday was the play of Frankiewicz. She scored 11 in points in her third game back from a major knee injury. Ketz said Frankiewicz is again becoming a presence on the court and that she is regaining her confidence in her offensive game.

Juen also scored nine points in the loss.

The Panthers will also be in action Thursday, hosting Somerset in an MBC game.

The Spartans nearly pulled off an impressive upset on Monday. In their final regular season home game, the Spartans nearly knocked off St. Croix Falls, losing 55-52. The Saints are 18-2 this season and are the second seed in the WIAA Division 4 regional bracket. The Saints are the undefeated leaders in the Lakeland West Conference.

The Spartans had a double-digit in the first half, similar to their game against Baldwin-Woodville last Friday. Both teams chipped away at the lead in the second half and eventually got the win.

The Saints led by one point with 16 seconds left. The Spartans elected to foul and the Saints missed the front half of a bonus, with Dani Schachtner grabbing the rebound. She got the ball to senior Georgia Hammer. Hammer used a screen from Schachtner to get a shot away with three seconds left. The shot kissed off the front of the rim to the back iron, where it slowly rolled off. The Spartans fouled in the final seconds and made both free throws to make the final margin three points.

Hammer led a balanced Spartan offensive effort with 17 points. Taylor Paulson scored 11, Schachtner 10 and Rachel Gaikowski 8 points.

The Spartans are scheduled to be back in action on Thursday, playing at St. Croix Central.

The most anguishing loss of the night would go to the Somerset girls in a 49-46 loss to Baldwin-Woodville on the Spartans’ Senior Night.

Somerset led by more than 20 points in the first half and took a 32-15 lead in at halftime. In the second half, the Hawks shut down Somerset’s offense, as the Spartans were outscored 34-14 in the half.

“We came out hot, played great defense and took a big lead,” Lindenberg explained. “It was just the opposite in the second half.”

Lindenberg said B-W focused its defensive pressure in the second half on Hammer, forcing the other Spartans to do the scoring.

The Spartans still had chances in the final minutes. Four missed free throws and a few other late misses finished the Spartans.

Schachtner led the Spartans with 13 points. Lindenberg said she also played an excellent defensive game. Hammer finished with 12 points and Gaikowski scored nine points.