Boys Basketball: A mashup of makeups

New Richmond: Friday, Feb. 15, hosts Somerset; Saturday, Feb. 16, at Ellsworth; Monday, Feb. 18, hosts St. Croix Central; Thursday, Feb. 21, hosts Osceola.

St. Croix Central: Thursday, Feb. 14, at Somerset; Friday, Feb. 15, hosts Amery; Monday, Feb. 18, at New Richmond; Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Prescott; Thursday, Feb. 21, at Baldwin-Woodville.

Somerset: Thursday, Feb. 14, hosts St. Croix Central; Friday, Feb. 15, at New Richmond; Monday, Feb. 18, at Baldwin-Woodville; Thursday, Feb. 21 at Amery.

New Richmond boys

The foreboding weather last Thursday was as cold as the first half play of the New Richmond boys basketball team.

But unlike the thermometer, the Tigers heated up in the second half. After trailing Baldwin-Woodville 23-21 at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Hawks 34-18 in the second half to earn a 55-41 Middle Border Conference win.

Two players had especially effective stretches to turn the game in the Tigers’ favor in the second half, starting with junior guard Joey Kidder who scored the first six points of the half. After opening the half with a hoop, Kidder was fouled twice after grabbing a rebound and going end-to-end to the rim. The four successful free throws gave the Tigers a 27-23 lead and they never trailed again.

Baldwin-Woodville made a charge with eight minutes left, cutting the Tiger lead to seven at 42-35. That’s when Effertz stepped up. He hit a hoop, then a 3-pointer. He then drove to the rim, hitting the shot and the ensuing free throw. His eight-point run sealed the victory.

If there’s an apt description for Effertz, he might be the team handyman. He’s been on varsity since he was a freshman. He’s played every position from one to five and the coaches know they can plug him in anywhere there’s a problem.

“When it comes to being able to shoulder a load offensively, he’s always had a knack for that,” Tiger coach Rick Montreal said of Effertz. Montreal said Effertz is a tough matchup because he can post up against smaller players and he can drive around taller defenders.

Effertz said with his experience, he tries to fit into whatever need the team has.

“I’ve played every position on the court. Wherever the team needs me, I’ll step up,” he said.

Effertz said he isn’t a vocal leader, but he tries to use his experience to read how the coaches want the team to play, by slowing down or speeding up the pace of the action. He said he also tries to help give the team a little attitude.

“I like to bring a little swagger. We’re fighting for a conference championship. The coaches have told us we’ve earned that swagger,” he said.

Effertz said with a smile that basketball is clearly his favorite sport.

“I love basketball so much. It’s just a fun experience,” he said.

Effertz finished the game with 10 points and Kidder led the Tigers with 17. Kidder also led the Tigers with four assists. Effertz had seven rebounds to lead the team. Guard Jacob Parent had six rebounds, including two key offensive boards on consecutive misses when the Tigers were pulling away in the second half.

Another Tiger who made a key contribution was junior Cooper Eral. Effertz credited Eral’s progress for making the Tigers a tougher team in the post. Montreal agreed.

“He’s become, in our league, a bonafide threat in the post. That gives us better balance,” Montreal said.

Both teams struggled in the first half. Montreal thought it was likely due to the lack of practice and playing time because of the frigid weather the past two weeks.

The win improves the Tigers’ MBC record to 9-1. Ellsworth and Prescott are tied for second place at 6-3. The Tigers play their final home game of the regular season next Tuesday at Ellsworth. That is followed by games against Somerset, St. Croix Central and Osceola to end the regular season.

The Panthers are hoping that momentum is building for the final weeks of the season. The Panthers won their fourth straight game on Monday, rolling past St. Croix Falls in a non-conference game, 62-40.

There were good things happening at both ends of the court for the Panthers. The defense was stellar, whether it was in a man defense or a 1-3-1 zone. Central coach Zach Turpin said the Kopacz brothers were assigned to the Saints’ leading scorers.

“They did what they typically do,” Turpin said as the Kopaczes kept both players in single figures scoring.

This was one of the best perimeter shooting games of the season for the Panthers with Peyton Nogal, Zac Jourdeans and Will Soderberg all carrying hot hands. They combined for 45 points, with Nogal scoring 20, Jourdeans 14 and Soderberg 11.

It took the Panthers a little time to establish a lead, but they were ahead by 12 points at halftime and the lead in the second half was usually at 15 points or more.

The Panthers are scheduled to play again on Tuesday, in an MBC game at Somerset.

Central’s boys went to Durand on Friday and pulled out a 61-60 non-conference victory.

Durand is a notoriously tough venue for visiting teams. Durand is currently third in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings.

For Central, this was a big win leading into the next two weeks, when the team has three games scheduled each week. Central coach Zach Turpin said the game was a seesaw battle right to the end. He credited his team with handling the pressure of the final minutes well, when Durand several times had the lead.

Central needed to be sharp offensively, because Durand drained half of its 20 3-point attempts. Central answered by getting 26 points from Nogal and 16 points from Kelson Klin. Turpin credited Klin for being patient in the paint, waiting for the right scoring opportunities.

Austin Kopacz also led the Panthers with six assists, with Gabe Siler providing four more.

Talk about a game getting away quickly. The Somerset boys were tied with Ellsworth six minutes into Monday’s game on the Panthers’ home court. Ellsworth outscored Somerset 27-4 in the rest of the half to build a 39-16 lead at halftime. Somerset dropped to 3-7 in the MBC with a 63-48 defeat.

Somerset coach Taylor Germain said the game slipped away quickly. The Spartans used two timeouts in hopes of stopping Ellsworth’s momentum, but nothing worked.

“From there it went pear-shaped,” Germain said about the solid start for the Spartans. “They hit some threes and we had some defensive breakdowns stacked on top of turnovers and poor shot selection.”

Will Piletich led the Spartans with 11 points. Brennan Sheridan finished with nine points and Melvin Ortiz seven points.

The Spartans resumed action Tuesday, hosting St. Croix Central.