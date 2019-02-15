Thursday Basketball: Several close games in area

In the MBC girls race, Amery locked up the outright conference championship. Amery defeated Baldwin-Woodville 63-36. Prescott went into Thursday’s action tied with Amery, but Osceola upset Prescott 55-52 to deny the Cardinals a share of the MBC title.

The New Richmond girls earned moved into a tie for third place in the final MBC standings with a 40-30 win over St. Croix Central. Somerset earned its second win of the MBC season by winning at Ellsworth, 54-50.

NR-SCC girls

The Tigers and Panthers both had the same style of play in mind for Thursday’s game. Both teams wanted have their defense play strong games while being smart and conservative on offense. The result was a game with a low number of turnovers and prolonged offensive possessions by both teams.

New Richmond coach Chad Eggert said Central’s defense made the Tigers work hard for every point and he felt the Tigers also put in a quality effort on defense. The Tigers held Central without a point for the first nine minutes of the second half. Eggert said junior Leah DeYoung particularly played well on defense. DeYoung was assigned to guard Central senior Claire Frankiewicz, who the Tigers have great respect for. DeYoung limited her to five points.

“Defensively, Leah was a beast,” Eggert said.

The game was close throughout the night. The Tigers led 20-16 at halftime. They tried to pull away, but Central kept clawing back. The Panthers cut the Tiger lead to 32-28 with three minutes remaining. The Tigers hit their free throws in the final minutes to extend the final margin to 10 points.

The win came on the Tigers’ Senior Night, where they honored Amanda Johnson, Kate Miller, Avery Utecht and Mallory Ballard.

Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 13 points, with Audrey Feuerer scoring nine and Barb Kling eight. Catherine Cottrell had a strong night for the Panthers, finishing with 11 rebounds and nine points.

The Tigers finished tied for third in the MBC standings with Baldwin-Woodville, both teams carrying 8-6 final records. Central still has one MBC game remaining, hosting Somerset in a makeup game at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Somerset-Ellsworth girls

The Spartans earned their second MBC win of the season and their sixth overall with the comeback win at Ellsworth.

Ellsworth led for a large portion of the game, but Somerset played its best ball in the final five minutes of the night to earn the win. Ellsworth led by seven points with five minutes left in the game. That’s when Somerset senior Georgia Hammer took over. She hit a 3-pointer that tied the game with 2:30 left. She also hit critical free throws in the final minutes, including two with seven seconds remaining for the final points of the game.

“I can’t say enough about Hammer’s poise and leadership throughout the game, especially during the winning time when she would not be denied,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg.

Lindenberg said the Spartans struggled offensively, but said the team’s defensive effort allowed the Spartans to carry a lead in at halftime, 21-19.

Hammer led the Spartans in scoring with 16 points, including hitting 8-10 free throws. Dani Schachtner finished with 14 points.

Somerset’s next two games are against St. Croix Central. The Spartans finish the regular season at Central with a makeup game that starts at 5:45 p.m. The Spartans will open WIAA Division 3 regional tournament action next Tuesday at Central at 7 p.m.

Central-Somerset boys

This was the definitive game of streaky play, but Central saved its best streak of play for the final minutes of the game to pull out a 62-52 win over the Spartans.

Central opened the game with a 10-0 run, but Somerset immediately answered back with a 13-0 run. It was that kind of night for both teams. Somerset carried that streak through most of the first half, building up a 29-14 lead. Central made another charge just before halftime to cut the margin to 31-24.

Both teams found more consistency in their play in the second half. Central gradually built a slight lead, then locked up the game with some deadly free throw shooting in the final minutes. The Panthers finished 12-13 from the line.

Central coach Zach Turpin said the Panthers made perimeter defense one of their focal points of the night. They limited Somerset to five 3-pointers, all in the first half. The Panthers assigned senior Austin Kopacz to guard Somerset leading scorer Ty Madden and he limited Madden to two points.

“Our kids were pretty gutsy in the second half,” Turpin said. “We locked down in the defensive end and finally got the offense going.”

Much of that offense went through senior Peyton Nogal, who scored 27 points. Turpin said Nogal never settled for a perimeter shot, always attacking the Spartan defense. Somerset coach Taylor Germain said his team could never find a defense that was effective in slowing down Nogal.

Brennan Sheridan led the Spartans with 14 points. Melvin Ortiz scored 10 points and Jack Cook finished with eight points. Germain said the Spartans gave everything they had in this game.

“We played with great intensity tonight. They made a few more plays than we did, but the effort was there,” Germain said.

Both teams are right back in action on Friday. Somerset will play at New Richmond while the Panthers host Amery.