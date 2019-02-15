Meanwhile, at St. Croix Central, the Panthers played a rare Middle Border Conference doubleheader. The night couldn’t have gone better for the Panthers, with the girls and boys teams both earning victories in their Senior Night games.

NR-Somerset boys

Games don’t get much more action packed than the Tigers’ 69-64 win over the Spartans. Somerset led 54-42 with 12 minutes left in the game, but the Tigers found a way to muffle the sharpshooters from Somerset who had been so accurate during the first 24 minutes of the game.

This game was played at a relentless pace. Somerset led 39-38 at halftime, but both teams had their share of holding the lead. The Tigers built up an early six-point lead, but Somerset rode its uncanny outside shooting to build a lead of 37-30. Somerset started the second half with a hot hand to build up a double-digit lead.

The Tigers then switched to a 1-3-1 trapping defense that created several turnovers and caused the Spartans to rush on some possessions.

There were numerous key contributors for both teams. Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with 20 points and Cole Effertz finished with 19 points. Cooper Eral scored eight points, all in the first half and Cooper Eckardt scored seven, but they all came as the Tigers started their comeback in the second half.

The Tigers didn’t take the lead until Effertz scored on a one-handed putback with 3:21 remaining, putting the Tigers in front 62-61. It was part of a 13-3 run the Tigers made in the last six minutes to seal the deal.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said the players who see playing time in crunch time will be different in every game. Three players are almost essential in crunch time in Effertz, Stuedemann and Joey Kidder. In Friday’s game, it was Eckardt and Tim Salmon who were the two others who hardly left the court in the final 12 minutes of the game.

“With those two you know what your’re going to get every game,” Montreal said. “Both of them defend and rebound and that was the missing element.”

Stuedemann has gone through a growing season and the coaches are seeing a more complete, polished player. Stuedemann said he’s working to earn the coaches’ trust. He said his role with the team has evolved through the season.

“I don’t want to be just a scorer. I’ve worked on rebounding a lot and getting the ball to my teammates. I want to be an all-around player,” Stuedemann said.

Stuedemann said the depth of the team is important, and not just in games. He said the second group is always engaged in practice, which pushes the starters to keep getting better.

Montreal said Friday’s game showed the type of player the coaches think Stuedemann can be.

“He’s really a competitor and he’s resilient. He rebounded and he shared the ball. Jack did exactly what we wanted him to do,” Montreal said.

The Tigers busy stretch to end the regular season continues Saturday, when they play a conference game at Ellsworth.

Somerset was led in scoring by Melvin Ortiz and Ty Madden, who both finished with 16 points. Aaron Shartin-Folkert scored 13 points and Mason Cook finished with 10 points. The Spartans sank nine 3-pointers in the game.

This was Somerset’s second agonizing loss in two nights, after having a lead slip away in similar fashion against St. Croix Central on Thursday night. Somerset coach Taylor Germain said he was amazed with the effort the Spartans gave Friday.

“That showed a lot of mental toughness after last night. Our energy, our fight was really good,” he said.

Germain said the Spartans are still learning to handle the pressure situations late in games. He said a few critical turnovers hurt their chances, and he said the team has to be able to rebound better late in games.

The Spartans are back in action on Monday, when they play an MBC game at Baldwin-Woodville.

SCC-Somerset girls

The second half of Friday’s game could serve as a blueprint for what the Central girls are hoping to achieve in the WIAA playoffs. A copy of the first half would be more to Somerset’s liking.

That’s because these two teams meet again in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs at Central on Tuesday. In Friday’s game, Central played a sterling second half to defeat Somerset 46-28.

Somerset led 20-17 at halftime in Friday’s game. The Spartans were effective in springing their guards for open looks, either from the perimeter or on drives. That resulted in Georgia Hammer, McKenzie Leccia, Taylor Paulson and Rachel Gaikowski all having good opening halves.

Central effectively shut down Somerset’s perimeter game in the second half. The Spartans were limited to eight points in the half and six came from sophomore post Dani Schachtner.

The Panthers took charge immediately in the second half. They scored the first seven points of the half. Shortly after, they went on a 12-0 run that put the game out of reach.

For Senior Night, the Panthers started a senior lineup of Katherine Cottrell, Claire Frankiewicz, Olivia Wasley, Mariah Withuski and Claire Moll. In the excitement of Senior Night they played a little hurried in the first half. In the second half, the Panthers were smooth.

That was led by Cottrell who scored 11 of her game-high 12 points in the second half. Central coach Ty Ketz said the key was getting Cottrell to shoot from the perimeter. That forced Schachtner to come to the perimeter to guard her. And with the paint now vacated, the Panthers were able to score on a number of drives to the rim.

Ketz said the Panthers play such good defense in the first half because they’re playing in front of their own bench and the coaching staff is yelling out instructions as they play. He said the team’s defense in second halves has improved greatly since the return of Frankiewicz from injury.

“Claire is that confident voice,” Ketz said.

Ketz said he’s pleased that the girls are playing well because this is the part of the season they have been building toward.

Somerset is hoping to adjust to the adjustments made by Central in the second half on Friday to come back with a better performance in Tuesday’s playoff game.

“Hopefully we can learn from what we did well and fix our shortcomings in time for Tuesday,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg.

Friday’s game was the final one of the MBC season for both teams. Central finished sixth in the conference standings at 4-10. Somerset tied with Ellsworth for seventh place with 2-12 record.

SCC-Amery boys

The Panther boys also celebrated Senior Night on Friday, doing so with a smooth 56-34 win over Amery.

The win improves Central’s record to 7-4 in the MBC and 11-7 overall.

Through the first half the Panthers were able to maintain a steady 5-7 point lead, leading seven at the break. The Panther defense made sure that lead grew steadily in the second half. After leading 33-26 at the break, Central limited Amery to eight points in the second half.

Central held a height advantage in this game and the Panthers used it with great success. They were able to get the ball into the post. That forced Amery to collapse to the paint. If teams leave Central’s perimeter shooters uncovered, it can be painful, which Amery discovered. The Panthers sank seven 3-pointers in the game. Coach Zach Turpin said nearly every one of them came off a pass from the paint.

Peyton Nogal continued his run of strong offensive games, finishing with 24 points to lead the Panthers. Turpin said guards Gabe Siler and Austin Kopacz both had strong nights distributing the ball, and that Kelson Klin and Jackson Pettit were key contributors off the bench.

The Panthers will be back in action on Monday when they play at New Richmond.