“To me, Monday is the biggest game of the year,” said New Richmond coach Rick Montreal.

The 69-63 loss at Ellsworth on Saturday came a night after the Tigers need to come back from a 12-point deficit to defeat Somerset 69-64. Montreal said the unifying theme in those two games is that the Tigers are allowing too many points.

“We need guys to step up on defense and get the job done so we get some stops,” Montreal said. “Sixty-three points should be enough to get it done. We’ve got to be tougher in the defensive end.”

Through the opening nine minutes of Saturday’s game the teams played evenly, but then the Tiger shooting went cold. That put the Tigers into a 33-21 deficit at halftime and they were never able to make up the 12-point difference like they had the night before.

Montreal said the team is showing the offensive skills necessary to win most games, shown by tht 41-point second half on Saturday. But the struggles in the first half show the importance of the team’s defensive strength.

“We’re vulnerable when we miss open shots,” Montreal said of the first half struggles. “When we’re at our best we’re stopping people. We need to dig in, defend and rebound.”

Cole Effertz led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points Saturday. Cooper Eral and Joey Kidder both finished with 11 points.