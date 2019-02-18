The loss drops New Richmond to 10-3 in the MBC standings. Ellsworth and Prescott went into Monday’s action with 9-3 records. New Richmond can still earn at least a share of the title with a win in its final regular season game, which will be played at home Thursday against Osceola. That will also be the Tigers’ Senior Night.

SCC-NR boys

Monday’s game couldn’t have started better for New Richmond. The Tigers were able to force several Panther turnovers, which they quickly turned into points. New Richmond had a 15-2 lead seven minutes into the game.

In the middle of the first half the tone of the game seemed to switch. The Tigers had been the patient team offensively to start the game, but the Tigers got into a more hurried offense, while Central played more under control. Central finished the half by outscoring the Tigers 14-4 in the final four minutes, putting Central in front 27-26 at halftime.

The second half was close until Central took a 47-41 lead midway through the half with an 11-0 run. The Tigers kept cutting into the margin, getting it to 57-55 when Joey Kidder scored off an offensive rebound with 3:20 remaining. Central made 7-8 free throws in the final minutes, while the Tigers didn’t score again until the final seconds.

For New Richmond, this is the second straight MBC loss after starting 10-1. This is the third straight game the Tigers have given up more than 60 points and that’s a red flag to Coach Rick Montreal.

“When we got up (at the start of Monday’s game), it was because of our defense,” said Montreal.

The Tigers didn’t shoot a high percentage Monday. Montreal said opponents are seeing that the Tigers are best when they’re getting shots from the paint. Central took away the paint, leaving the Tigers to settle for a large number of 3-point shots. They made just six of them.

Kidder led the Tigers with 16 points and CJ Campbell finished with 11. Drew Momchilovich finished with nine and Talon Seckora scored eight, which were the Tigers’ first eight points of the game.

Montreal said the plan is to give the team the day off on Tuesday before starting to plan for Thursday’s game at Wednesday’s practice.

Monday’s win was the seventh straight for the Central boys. After struggling at the start, the Panthers used smart ball movement to create quality shots.

“We took great shots,” said Central coach Zach Turpin. “We had a lot of patience getting the ball where we wanted it. When we started to value our possessions, that’s when we got back into (the game).”

Turpin said the Panthers played intense defense, which helped them draw back into the game after the poor start.

Central was led by senior Peyton Nogal, who finished with 23 points. Nogal has scored between 20 and 27 points in each of the Panthers’ last five games. Nogal said he’s finally at full health after a foot injury last summer that kept him sidelined through most of the football season.

“I’ve finally got my legs,” Nogal said. “It’s the mentality factor.”

With his confidence back, Nogal has become one of the leading scorers in the MBC. He said his scoring is a product of the team’s unselfish play. He credited the team’s ball movement for getting each player shots from where they shoot best.

Nogal has also decided on where he’ll attend college. He said he committed last week to attend St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn., where he’ll play basketball.

“I really like the campus. They run a similar offense to what we do and I really like our offense,” Nogal said.

Kelson Klin scored 11 points for the Panthers on Monday, with Zac Jourdeans and Gabe Siler finishing with nine points.

The Panthers will play at Prescott on Tuesday, before ending the regular season with a game Thursday at Baldwin-Woodville.

Somerset vs. B-W

The Somerset boys earned their fourth win of the MBC season on Monday, earning a 65-57 win at Baldwin-Woodville. That is the most wins for the Spartans in the MBC since the 2013-14 season. The Spartans will play their final regular season on Thursday at Amery.

Somerset trailed 28-27 at halftime. The Spartans broke out their fullcourt press and it helped steer the game in Somerset’s favor. The Spartans scored the first hoop of the second half and never trailed again.

After losing close games against St. Croix Central and New Richmond at the end of last week, this game was validation that the Spartans are playing at a higher level.

“All the credit goes to the kids. They’ve been putting in the work every day,” said Somerset coach Taylor Germain.

Ty Madden led Somerset with 23 points. Mason Cook contributed 15 points and six rebounds. Brennan Sheridan scored 10 and Melvin Ortiz nine. Ben Rybacki hit 5-6 free throws in the final minutes and he also contributed three steals.

Seeding

The WIAA held its boys basketball seeding in meetings all over the state this weekend. All three local teams will get to start their tournament trail with a home game.

New Richmond received the seventh seed in the Division 2 regional bracket. The Tigers will host Tomah, the tenth seed, on Tuesday, Feb. 26. The winner of that game will play at Onalaska, the second seed, on Friday, March 1.

In Division 3, St. Croix Central received the fifth seed and Somerset the eighth seed. Both teams will open play at home on Tuesday, Feb. 26. St. Croix Central will host Amery, the 12th seed, in the opening round. The winner of that game will play again on Friday, March 1, against the winner of the game between Ellsworth and Osceola.

Somerset will host ninth-seed Elk Mound on Feb. 26. The winner of that game will play at Prescott, the top seed in the region, on Friday, March 1.