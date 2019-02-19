Search
    This Week In Sports, Feb. 19-26

    By Dave Newman Today at 11:01 a.m.
    New Richmond

    Tuesday, Feb. 19

    Boys Hockey: WIAA sectional semifinal at Superior, 7 p.m.

    Thursday, Feb. 21

    Boys Basketball: Osceola at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Wrestling: WIAA state championships at Madison

    Friday, Feb. 22

    Girls Basketball: New Richmond at Tomah, 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: WIAA state championships at Madison

    Saturday, Feb. 23

    Boys Hockey: WIAA sectional championship game at Superior, 2 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: WIAA Division 2 regional final, 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: WIAA state championships at Madison

    Tuesday, Feb. 26

    Boys Basketball: Tomah at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    Somerset

    Tuesday, Feb. 19

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Thursday, Feb. 21

    Wrestling: WIAA state championships at Madison

    Boys Basketball: Somerset at Amery, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, Feb. 22

    Girls Basketball: Somerset-St. Croix Central winner plays at Amery, 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: WIAA state championships at Madison

    Saturday, Feb. 23

    Wrestling: WIAA state championships at Madison

    Girls Basketball: WIAA regional final game

    Tuesday, Feb. 26

    Boys Basketball: Elk Mound at Somerset, 7 p.m.

    St. Croix Central

    Tuesday, Feb. 19

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7:15 p.m.

    Thursday, Feb. 21

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:15 p.m.

    Wrestling: WIAA state championships at Madison

    Friday, Feb. 22

    Girls Basketball: Somerset-St. Croix Central winner plays at Amery, 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: WIAA state championships at Madison

    Saturday, Feb. 23

    Wrestling: WIAA state championships at Madison

    Girls Basketball: WIAA regional final game

    Tuesday, Feb. 26

    Boys Basketball: Amery at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

