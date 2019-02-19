This Week In Sports, Feb. 19-26
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Boys Hockey: WIAA sectional semifinal at Superior, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Boys Basketball: Osceola at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling: WIAA state championships at Madison
Friday, Feb. 22
Girls Basketball: New Richmond at Tomah, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Boys Hockey: WIAA sectional championship game at Superior, 2 p.m.
Girls Basketball: WIAA Division 2 regional final, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Boys Basketball: Tomah at New Richmond, 7 p.m.Somerset
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Boys Basketball: Somerset at Amery, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
Girls Basketball: Somerset-St. Croix Central winner plays at Amery, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Girls Basketball: WIAA regional final game
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Boys Basketball: Elk Mound at Somerset, 7 p.m.St. Croix Central
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
Girls Basketball: Somerset-St. Croix Central winner plays at Amery, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Girls Basketball: WIAA regional final game
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Boys Basketball: Amery at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.