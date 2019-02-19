New Richmond boys hockey

The Tigers made their seemingly annual trip to Superior in the WIAA playoffs. The Tigers put up a plucky effort but couldn’t muster any offense against the top-ranked Spartans. Superior advanced with a 5-0 win. Superior will host Hudson, the second seed, in the sectional championship game on Saturday. Hudson advanced with a 7-1 win over third-seeded Baldwin-Woodville.

The Tigers were outshot in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal game by Superior, 58-11. But with senior goaltender Max Davis looking like a magician, the Tigers were able to keep the game close. The Tigers were outshot 17-6 in the first period, but only trailed 1-0. Davis was at his best in the second period, stopping 25 of 27 shots he faced. Superior added two more goals in the third period.

“Max had an unbelievable game,” said New Richmond coach Zach Kier. “The boys played really hard tonight. We had chances to score to make it a game in the first and second periods.”

The Tigers finished the season with a 10-14 record.

SCC-Somerset girls hoops

Central and Somerset played last Friday, but both teams came in with new plans for Tuesday’s Division 3 playoff opener. The Panther made a charge in the middle of the second half to pull away for a 44-32 victory.

Central, the eighth seed in the regional bracket, will play at top-seeded Amery at 7 p.m. on Friday.

In Tuesday’s game, just like last Friday, Central ended up having one more strategy move in its arsenal. Throughout the games, the coaches tried different tactics, resulting in a number of scoring bursts in the game. Somerset started the game with a 7-0 rally. Central coach Ty Ketz said the developed a new defensive alignment for Tuesday’s game, but after Somerset’s fast start, that approach was scrapped.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg had a plan of starting the game with using a series of screens to open up shots for senior guard Georgia Hammer. When Central overplayed Hammer, it left sophomore post Dani Schachtner free for a couple early hoops.

After the 7-0 start, Central was able establish a flow in its offense, building up a 23-17 lead by halftime.

The Spartans used Schachtner as their answer at the start of the second half. She scored the first six points of the half, part of a 9-0 run as the Spartans took a 26-23 lead.

Central had another answer. It was senior Claire Frankiewicz. Somerset was forced to use a guard to try defending Frankiewicz. In the second half she spent more time in the low post. She scored eight straight points as the Panthers went on a 12-0 run to lead 35-26 with 7:43 left. The Panthers ran off large chunks of time on each possession until the Spartans were forced to foul in the final minutes.

The Panthers relied on balanced scoring to get the win. Kolbi Juen finished with 14 points, with Frankiewicz netting 12 and Morgan Siler 11.

For Frankiewicz, the confidence in her surgically repaired knee is growing. She made moves in the low post, along with hitting a key 3-pointer in the second half. Frankiewicz said she’s trying to play under the basket more often, especially when teams are defending her with a smaller player.

Friday’s game has extra incentive for Frankiewicz. She’s been an AAU teammate with several Amery players, including Warrior standout Madelyn Granica. Frankiewicz said Granica is extremely tough to defend.

“She really goes to the basket and she can hit threes,” Frankiewicz said.

It’s Ketz’s job to try to find a way to defend Granica. He also has experience coaching Granica in AAU ball, so he’s familiar with the Warrior threats.

Ketz said one of the keys to Tuesday’s game was the Panthers’ defense against Somerset leading scorer Georgia Hammer. The Panthers shadowed every step she took when the Spartans had the ball. Morgan Siler was the main defender against Hammer, with Claire Moll stepping in to give Siler breaks. The results were what the Panthers hoped for, limiting Hammer to one point.

“We wanted to make her work. We were able to fatigue her,” Ketz said.

The Spartans only played six girls until the final seconds, with starting guard Liv Hoff sidelined with a finger injury. Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said fatigue did become a factor. Schachtner led the Spartans with 15 points and Rachel Gaikowski scored 11 points, all in the first half.

Hammer was limited to one point, but Lindenberg said that isn’t an indication of her importance to the team.

“There’s not enough superlatives to describe how hard she competes,” Lindenberg said.

SCC-Prescott boys

Tuesday’s matchup between two of the hottest teams in the area did not disappoint. The game came down to the final seconds, with Prescott winning 77-76.

Central entered the game riding a seven-game win streak and Tuesday’s win was the 11th straight for Prescott.

Central did Prescott a big favor by beating New Richmond on Monday, keeping Prescott’s hopes of sharing the Middle Border Conference title alive.

“We were hoping to help New Richmond out after hurting them last night,” Central coach Zach Turpin said.

Prescott led 32-26 at halftime and the lead fluttered between 4-8 points through the second half. The Panthers got the lead down to one point with seven seconds left but couldn’t get the ball back.

This game featured two of the premier offensive players in the conference. Prescott’s Parker Nielsen scored 31 points and Central’s Peyton Nogal finished with 28 points. It was a monumental night for Nogal. He went over 1,000 points in his career. He also has another milestone, hauling down 500 rebounds in his career.

This was Central’s perimeter shooting night of the season. The Panthers made 15 of their 27 3-point attempts.

Turpin said he’s pleased with how the lineup has come together. Going with the starting five of Nogal, Will Soderberg, Gabe Siler, Trevor Kopacz and Austin Kopacz, Turpin said this gives the Panthers elite defense. Zac Jourdeans and Kelson Klin are the first subs off the bench.

“Zac and Kelson have been great. It’s been like bringing in two more starters. Zac and Kelson have taken off with those roles,” Turpin said.

The Panthers complete their regular season on Thursday with a game at Baldwin-Woodville.