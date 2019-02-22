Friday Sports: Larson beaten at state; Tiger girls advance

Somerset’s Tyler Hantsbarger will also compete in the wrestlebacks Saturday morning. He was defeated in the quarterfinals, but bounced back with a win in the first round of wrestlebacks Friday afternoon. Hantsbarger and Larson are both assured of finishing in the top six in their weight class, which will get them onto the state podium.

In girls basketball on Friday, the New Richmond girls pulled off an upset in the opening round of Division 2 action. The fifth-seeded Tigers went to Tomah and knocked off the fourth-seeded host team, 47-42. The Tigers will play at top-seeded Onalaska at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Croix Central’s girls weren’t able to advance. The Panthers played at top-seeded Amery and they tried some unique defensive strategies, but they couldn't stop the Warriors, losing 64-24. Amery will host Hayward in the regional final at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Ryan Larson

Larson and Rau have wrestled twice earlier this season, with each wrestler winning once. The Panthers knew Rau used a very cautious defensive style, especially when leading. At the sectional meet, Larson got an early takedown, which forced Rau to be more aggressive.

The opposite happened in the state match. Larson and Rau both tried for a throw at the edge of the ring, seconds into the match. Larson landed on his back and couldn’t break free. The thrashed around to get called out of bounds, but he was now facing a 5-0 deficit. Larson kept pursuing Rau, and several stalling calls were made, but Rau was able to hold off Larson for a 6-3 win.

Larson opened action on Friday by pinning Matthew Schorer of Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah in 56 seconds. Schorer is a very thickly built wrestler, but Larson was still able to get his arms around him. Larson bearhugged Schorer and threw him to the mat for the quick pin.

Larson will take part in the wrestlebacks Saturday morning, facing Bodie Minder of Monroe. Minder advanced by defeating Prescott’s Joe Schulte, 10-5. Schulte defeated Larson in last week’s sectional championship match.

Tyler Hantsbarger

After winning his opening match on Thursday, Hantsbarger faced a tall order to start Friday’s action. He faced Cody Holmes of Two Rivers, the top ranked Division 2 126 pounder in the state. Holmes showed he was deserving of that honor. From the opening whistle, Holmes reached in for a single-leg takedown in the first five seconds of the match. He kept the pressure on Hantsbarger, pinning him in 47 seconds.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson said the loss was educational for Hantsbarger. In the wrestleback Hantsbarger faced Port Washington junior Blake Peiffer. The match was scoreless until the third period, where Hantsbarger started in the top position. Peterson said Hantsbarger was riding well, but quickly got reversed. Hantsbarger reacted quickly, getting an escape 10 seconds later. The score stayed 2-1 until the final seconds. Hantsbarger was close to a takedown by using a kelly roll. As the clock ticked down he jumped to the other side of Peiffer to secure the takedown, which was called with three seconds left in the match.

Peterson said Hantsbarger did a great job of shaking off the loss to Holmes.

“He reset and did a beautiful job in the wrestlebacks,” Peterson said.

Hantsbarger will face a familiar opponent on Saturday morning. He and Amery’s Walker Ingham have tangled several times this season and they will meet again in Saturday’s wrestlebacks.

New Richmond girls

The Tiger girls went into Friday’s game with plenty of motivation. They felt like they should have been seeded ahead of Tomah. In 2019, Tomah was 3-6 while the Tigers were 8-4 since Christmas.

Tomah is led by Madison Lindauer, who averages 21 points per game. She scored 29 on Friday, but Tiger coach Chad Eggert said he thought his girls did an excellent job making her work extensively for her points. The Tigers also wanted to put plenty of pressure on the rest of the Tomah girls, which resulted in the rest of the Tomah roster totaling 13 points.

The Tigers planned to have junior Barb Kling defend Lindauer. Kling was called for two fouls in the first 90 seconds and she sat the rest of the first half. Maya Greenquist was inserted and she guarded Lindauer the rest of the half.

“Maya did a heckuva job on her,” Eggert said.

Tomah led 17-10 during the first half. The Tigers were able to tie the score early in the second half, but it wasn’t until late in the game that the Tigers took the lead. Junior Audrey Feuerer led the Tigers with 18 points.

“She was our go-to girl in the first half. She figured out she could blow by (the Tomah defenders) and she was finishing,” Eggert said.

Jessica Hagman scored 15 points for the Tigers. Kling and Hagman both went 2-2 from the free throw line in the closing seconds of the game to extend the final lead to five points. Sophie Ballard also hit two shots late in the second half to help the Tigers gain the lead.

The New Richmond bench made an impact on and off the court in this game. Eggert said one of the game officials told him during the game how impressed he was with the spirit the girls on the Tiger bench.

“I can’t say enough about how awesome our bench is,” Eggert said.

The win helped the Tigers to achieve two of their goals for the season.

“We set a goal of winning 14 games and winning a tournament game,” Eggert said.

The Tigers face Onalaska on Saturday, an opponent with a 16-6 record.

“They’ve got a ton of shooters and they’re really good,” Eggert said. “We’ll bring energy and intensity and we’ll get after it.”

St. Croix Central girls

Give the St. Croix Central girls high marks for creativity in trying to take on Amery on Friday. The Panthers played a box-and-one defense in effort to shut down Amery leading scorer Madelyn Granica. The ploy worked well in the first half, with Granica limited to four points. But the rest of the Amery girls hit enough shots to build a 27-10 lead by halftime.

Central’s plans for the game were further complicated by the absence of starting guard Kolbi Juen, who was on a family vacation. Central coach Ty Ketz relied on his starters heavily, with Claire Frankiewicz, Katherine Cottrell and Morgan Siler playing every second of the first period. Siler was the girl who hounded Granica all over the court.

The Panthers did their best to take away Granica and shots from the paint. Amery responded by hitting 10 3-pointers in the game.

“That was a risk we were willing to take,” Ketz said. He said playing a team as dominant as Amery is right now, they had to take a chance and try to neutralize the Warriors’ biggest strength.

Cottrell led the Panthers with 10 points in the loss. Frankiewicz and Mariah Withuski both scored five points.

The Panthers finish the season with a 6-18 record.