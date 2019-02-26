But the Tigers did put plenty of pressure on the top-seeded Onalaska team. The Tigers fought right to the end before losing 54-43. The Tigers finished the season with a 14-9 record.

The Tigers trailed by six at halftime, 24-18. The Tigers kept the pressure on, getting the margin down to three points with eight minutes remaining. Onalaska put heavy pressure on the Tigers, but the Tigers didn't back down, which forced Onalaska into foul trouble for much of the game.

Tiger coach Chad Eggert said the team reached its goals the previous night by getting its 14th win and getting a playoff victory. He said he wanted the Tigers to face Onalaska because that will be one of the top teams in the region again next season. And he's clearly hoping the Tigers will be in that group too.

"It'll be a whole different season next year. We'll be the hunted," Eggert said, saying the Tigers will be one of the Middle Border Conference teams returning the most talent.

Sophomore Barb Kling led the Tigers with 16 points at Onalaska. She was the only Tiger who scored in double figures.

On Friday, the New Richmond girls pulled off an upset in the opening round of Division 2 action. The fifth-seeded Tigers went to Tomah and knocked off the fourth-seeded host team, 47-42. The Tiger girls went into Friday's game with plenty of motivation. They felt like they should have been seeded ahead of Tomah. In 2019, Tomah was 3-6 while the Tigers were 8-4 since Christmas.

Tomah is led by Madison Lindauer, who averages 21 points per game. She scored 29 on Friday, but Eggert said he thought his girls did an excellent job making her work extensively for her points. The Tigers also wanted to put plenty of pressure on the rest of the Tomah girls, which resulted in the rest of the Tomah roster totaling 13 points.

The Tigers planned to have Kling defend Lindauer. Kling was called for two fouls in the first 90 seconds and she sat the rest of the first half. Maya Greenquist was inserted and she guarded Lindauer the rest of the half.

"Maya did a heckuva job on her," Eggert said.

Tomah led 17-10 during the first half. The Tigers were able to tie the score early in the second half, but it wasn't until late in the game that the Tigers took the lead. Junior Audrey Feuerer led the Tigers with 18 points.

"She was our go-to girl in the first half. She figured out she could blow by (the Tomah defenders) and she was finishing," Eggert said.

Jessica Hagman scored 15 points for the Tigers. Kling and Hagman both went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line in the closing seconds of the game to extend the final lead to five points. Sophie Ballard also hit two shots late in the second half to help the Tigers gain the lead.

The New Richmond bench made an impact on and off the court in this game. Eggert said one of the game officials told him during the game how impressed he was with the spirit the girls on the Tiger bench.

"I can't say enough about how awesome our bench is," Eggert said.

The win helped the Tigers to achieve two of their goals for the season.

"We set a goal of winning 14 games and winning a tournament game," Eggert said.

St. Croix Central

St. Croix Central's girls weren't able to advance on Friday. The Panthers played at top-seeded Amery and they tried some unique defensive strategies, but they couldn't stop the Warriors, losing 64-24.

Give the St. Croix Central girls high marks for creativity in trying to take on Amery on Friday. The Panthers played a box-and-one defense in effort to shut down Amery's leading scorer, Madelyn Granica. The ploy worked well in the first half, with Granica limited to four points. But the rest of the Amery girls hit enough shots to build a 27-10 lead by halftime.

Central's plans for the game were further complicated by the absence of starting guard Kolbi Juen, who was on a family vacation. Central coach Ty Ketz relied on his starters heavily, with Claire Frankiewicz, Katherine Cottrell and Morgan Siler playing every second of the first period. Siler was the girl who hounded Granica all over the court.

The Panthers did their best to take away Granica and shots from the paint. Amery responded by hitting 10 3-pointers in the game.

"That was a risk we were willing to take," Ketz said. He said playing a team as dominant as Amery is right now, they had to take a chance and try to neutralize the Warriors' biggest strength.

Cottrell led the Panthers with 10 points in the loss. Frankiewicz and Mariah Withuski both scored five points.

The Panthers finish the season with a 6-18 record.

SCC-Somerset

The Central and Somerset girls played the previous Friday, but both teams came in with new plans for Tuesday's Division 3 playoff opener last Tuesday. The Panthers made a charge in the middle of the second half to pull away for a 44-32 victory.

In Tuesday's game, just like the previous game, Central ended up having one more strategy move in its arsenal. Throughout the game, the coaches tried different tactics, resulting in a number of scoring bursts. Somerset started the game with a 7-0 rally. Ketz said the developed a new defensive alignment for Tuesday's game, but after Somerset's fast start, that approach was scrapped.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg had a plan of starting the game with using a series of screens to open up shots for senior guard Georgia Hammer. When Central overplayed Hammer, it left sophomore post Dani Schachtner free for a couple early hoops.

After the 7-0 start, Central was able establish a flow in its offense, building up a 23-17 lead by halftime.

The Spartans used Schachtner as their answer at the start of the second half. She scored the first six points of the half, part of a 9-0 run as the Spartans took a 26-23 lead.

Central had another answer. It was Frankiewicz. Somerset was forced to use a guard to try defending Frankiewicz. In the second half she spent more time in the low post. She scored eight straight points as the Panthers went on a 12-0 run to lead 35-26 with 7:43 left. The Panthers ran off large chunks of time on each possession until the Spartans were forced to foul in the final minutes.

The Panthers relied on balanced scoring to get the win. Juen finished with 14 points, with Frankiewicz netting 12 and Siler 11.

For Frankiewicz, the confidence in her surgically repaired knee is growing. She made moves in the low post, along with hitting a key 3-pointer in the second half. Frankiewicz said she's trying to play under the basket more often, especially when teams are defending her with a smaller player.

Ketz said one of the keys to Tuesday's game was the Panthers' defense against Somerset leading scorer Georgia Hammer. The Panthers shadowed every step she took when the Spartans had the ball. Siler was the main defender against Hammer, with Claire Moll stepping in to give Siler breaks. The results were what the Panthers hoped for, limiting Hammer to one point.

"We wanted to make her work. We were able to fatigue her," Ketz said.

The Spartans only played six girls until the final seconds, with starting guard Liv Hoff sidelined with a finger injury. Lindenberg said fatigue did become a factor. Schachtner led the Spartans with 15 points and Rachel Gaikowski scored 11 points, all in the first half.

Hammer was limited to one point, but Lindenberg said that isn't an indication of her importance to the team.

"There's not enough superlatives to describe how hard she competes," Lindenberg said.