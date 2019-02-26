Boys Basketball: WIAA playoffs begin Tuesday night

The starting lineup for the Tigers was their five seniors: Cole Eastep, Ryan Kling, Talon Seckora, Drew Momchilovich and Cole Effertz.

The seniors were on the mind of Tiger coach Rick Montreal after the game.

"The seniors have had a major impact. The conference championship, that's their legacy. They've been pretty gracious about accepting their roles. They've been every-day guys who practice hard every day," Montreal said.

Eastep has been the prototype of the team-first Tiger. He's seen limited varsity time each of the past two seasons. Montreal said Thursday's game was the first Eastep was available in more than a month due to an ankle injury, but he's been at every practice finding ways to contribute.

Eastep said he understood early in the season what his role would be.

"I knew I had to be supportive and step up. I show that it's a team sport," he said.

Eastep said the seniors have been building toward this season and they've remained focused on their long-range goal.

"It's great to start a legacy. We hope this goes on and on. The next years will have great teams," Eastep said.

Thursday's game was close through the first seven minutes, when Osceola led 13-12. New Richmond then went on a 20-3 run. The Tigers' lead grew to 40-20 by halftime and it remained comfortable throughout the second half.

Junior Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with 15 points. Kling finished with 11 points and Momchilovich scored 10. Twelve different Tigers scored in the win.

The Tigers began WIAA Division 2 tournament play on Tuesday. The Tigers hosted Tomah. New Richmond is the seventh seed and Tomah is the 10th seed in the region. The winner of Tuesday's game will play at 7 p.m. on Friday at Onalaska, the second seed in the region.

Somerset boys basketball

The Spartans earned a 67-48 win at Amery on Thursday. This gives the Spartans a 9-12 overall record to end the regular season. The Spartans finished sixth in the MBC with a 5-9 record.

Somerset has played well over its past four games. In Thursday's game, the Spartans steadily built a lead in the first half and maintained a comfortable distance in the second half. At halftime the Spartans led 33-18.

Spartan coach Taylor Germain said the quality play generated over the recent weeks is a continuation of the Spartans' season-long dedication.

"I think we really improved over the course of the season. We have had ups and downs and I feel we are playing our best ball right now," Germain said.

Balanced scoring has been an earmark of the Spartans' recent success. Trae Kreibich and Ty Madden led the Spartans with 13 points against Amery. Kreibich had one of his best game, adding five rebounds and hitting all three of his 3-point attempts.

"He seems to be at his best this time of year," Germain said. "He is a confident kid and it is fun to watch when he gets rolling."

The Spartans opened the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament Tuesday with a home game. The Spartans, the eighth seed, hosted ninth-seeded Elk Mound at 7 p.m. The winner of Tuesday's game will play at Prescott, the region's top seed, on Friday.

SCC boys basketball

The nearly flawless performance by the Panther boys over the past month took a major detour on Thursday night. The Panthers lost at rival Baldwin-Woodville, 50-46.

The Panthers finish the regular season with a 12-9 record. They finished 8-6 in the MBC, good for fourth place. Central hosted Amery on Tuesday in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament. The Panthers are the fifth seed in the region and Amery is the 12th seed.

Central had been outstanding over its previous eight games, with the only loss in that stretch coming Tuesday against Prescott, 77-76. So Thursday's lemon caught everyone off guard.

"We just played poor," said Central coach Zach Turpin. "It's kind of a gut punch, after we've been playing so well. We didn't work the ball around to get the shots the kids are more comfortable shooting."

Turpin said the coaches were shocked by the Panthers' impatience. He said this game was reminiscent of how the Panthers played early in the year, not how they played over the past month.

"Hopefully it's a learning experience and we can get things turned around for the playoffs," Turpin said.

Gabe Siler led the Panthers with 14 points and Peyton Nogal finished with 12 points.

Last Tuesday's matchup between two of the hottest teams in the area did not disappoint. The game came down to the final seconds, with Prescott winning 77-76.

Central entered the game riding a seven-game win streak and Tuesday's win was the 11th straight for Prescott.

Central did Prescott a big favor by beating New Richmond on Monday, keeping Prescott's hopes of sharing the Middle Border Conference title alive.

"We were hoping to help New Richmond out after hurting them last night," Turpin said.

Prescott led 32-26 at halftime and the lead fluttered between 4-8 points through the second half. The Panthers got the lead down to one point with seven seconds left but couldn't get the ball back.

This game featured two of the premier offensive players in the conference. Prescott's Parker Nielsen scored 31 points and Central's Peyton Nogal finished with 28 points. It was a monumental night for Nogal. He went over 1,000 points in his career. He also has another milestone, hauling down 500 rebounds in his career.

This was Central's perimeter shooting night of the season. The Panthers made 15 of their 27 3-point attempts.

Turpin said he's pleased with how the lineup has come together. Going with the starting five of Nogal, Will Soderberg, Siler, Trevor Kopacz and Austin Kopacz, Turpin said this gives the Panthers elite defense. Zac Jourdeans and Kelson Klin are the first subs off the bench.

"Zac and Kelson have been great. It's been like bringing in two more starters. Zac and Kelson have taken off with those roles," Turpin said.