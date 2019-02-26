In Division 3, St. Croix Central had more of a battle than expected before dispatching Amery, 67-61. Somerset was less fortunate. The Spartans couldn’t get their offense going for much of the night in a 46-41 loss to Elk Mound.

New Richmond boys

Kidder’s winning shot from the top of the key capped a emotion-packed second half for the Tigers. The Tigers struggled through one of their roughest first halves of the season, with a combination of missed shots and turnovers thwarting their efforts. The Tigers trailed 29-14, but scored the final seven points of the first half to get the margin back to 29-21.

The Tigers opened the second half by scoring the first seven points. For the rest of the half this was a wild back-and-forth battle. Kidder and Jack Stuedemann both carried huge offensive loads. Stuedemann was held scoreless in the first half. In the second half he was scoring from the perimeter and on slashing moves to the hoop, which resulted in Stuedemann scoring 17 in the half.

Kidder scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half. He gave the Tigers a huge jolt when he sank a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

There was no doubt who the Tiger coaches intended to take the final shot of the game. Tomah tied the score with 18 seconds left and Tiger coach Rick Montreal called a timeout. The ball was inbounded to Kidder and he held the ball at the top of the key until time wound down. He made one crossover dribble, then swished the shot despite shooting over the reach of Tomah’s tallest defender.

“I thought I’d try to finish it off for the team. The coaches put a lot of trust in me,” Kidder said of the winning shot.

Montreal credited the Tomah coaches for making a smart move by putting their toughest defender against Kidder in the final seconds.

“Joey just made a better play,” Montreal said. He said the plan was “to put the ball in Joey’s hands and give him the whole floor, just giving Joey a chance to create.”

Coming back to get the win was surprising, considering the Tigers turned the ball over 23 times in the game. The turnovers, combined with ice-cold shooting in the first half, put the Tigers in a bad situation in the first half. Montreal said it was the team’s defense that really turned the game around. The Tigers got some stops at the end of the first half and start of the second half. He credited senior Drew Momchilovich for an excellent defensive effort, holding Tomah’s leading scorer to eight points.

With the win, the Tigers advance to the second round of the Division 2 tournament. They will play at Onalaska, the second seed in the region, at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Tigers are 14-9 and Onalaska is 18-4. Montreal said Onalaska is a tall, talented team. The last time Onalaska faced Tomah, Onalaska topped the Timberwolves, 75-49.

SCC boys

Central had another great offensive night, but some defensive struggles in the second period put the Panthers in a position where they were on the ropes. Central built up a 19-point lead midway through the second half. The Panther defense then went on cruise control and Amery was able to shave the Panthers’ lead down to two points with less than three minutes left in the game.

Amery hit nine 3-pointers, most of them in the second half, to fuel its comeback. But the Panthers kept control to finish out the win. Central will be back in action this Friday at 7 p.m., playing at Ellsworth. Central is the fifth seed in the Division 3 bracket and Ellsworth is the fourth seed.

The 67 points Tuesday is another example of how well the Panthers are playing offensively. Central coach Zach Turpin said it will take a complete two-way effort for the Panthers to succeed at Ellsworth Friday.

“We’re making buckets but we’ve got to get stops. We’re playing really good offensively,” Turpin said.

Turpin said Amery had to be respected for the effort it put in. Amery stayed close through much of the night, trailing 39-33 at halftime.

Central is difficult to defend because of the team’s diverse offense. Peyton Nogal led the Panthers with 18 points. Kelson Klin finished with nine points and Will Soderberg, Austin Kopacz and Gabe Siler all scored eight points. Kopacz also produced seven assists.

Turpin said the important fact is the Panthers advanced.

“This time of the year they don’t have to be pretty as long as you keep winning,” he said.

Somerset boys

The Spartans struggled to penetrate Elk Mound’s zone defense all night long in Tuesday’s loss. Somerset was the eighth seed in the bracket and Elk Mound was the ninth seed, so this was expected to be a close game.

When the Spartans can’t penetrate a defense, it means they’ll have to live or die with their 3-point shooting. The Spartans made just six of their 29 3-point attempts, which helps explain the final result. The only Spartan who had success from the perimeter was Trae Kreibich, who hit 3-6 his threes. He tied for the team lead in scoring with 11 points, with Ty Madden also finishing with 11.

Somerset had its chances to take charge early in the game. The Spartans led 7-2 and they maintained a lead through the first half, leading at the break 20-18. Elk Mound was able to establish its leading scorer, senior post Marcus Kinblom in the second half. He finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, most of them coming in the second half as the Mounders pulled ahead.

Somerset coach Taylor Germain said the team’s difficulty against zones is that the team needs to be willing to play more physically.

“It comes down to being tougher. That will be the challenge for next year,” he said.