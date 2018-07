Willow River Run race director Stephanie Hoff did drawings for the donated door prizes following the cancellation of the race on Thursday night.

The 2018 Willow River Run in New Richmond had to be cancelled due to the persistent lightning in the area.

Many of Thursday's events for New Richmond Fun Fest were cancelled because of the weather concerns. There was a power outage for a short time in downtown New Richmond Thursday evening. The City of New Richmond Facebook page said the power outage was due to a power pole near New Richmond Middle School being struck by lightning.