Running: Pedersen completes 16th marathon

“I represented New Richmond well and I am so thrilled to have achieved a lifetime PR as I had been chasing a sub 3:10:00 marathon for the past two years,” Pedersen said.

Her marathon journey started in 2011. She ran the Boston Marathon in 2013, 2014, and 2016 (where her husband, Derrek, proposed to her on the finish line). She has run three of the six World Marathon Majors (Boston, Chicago, and New York).

“The other three are overseas but is a goal of mine to do someday,” she said.