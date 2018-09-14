New Richmond football

The Tigers used a diverse attack to overpower Prescott quickly in Friday’s game. The Tigers led 21-7 by the end of the quarter and they had the margin up to 35-7 by halftime.

Joe Powers was the leader of the big play attack for the Tigers, including a 31-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to make the lead 28-7. The Tigers hit on several sizeable passes, including a 50-yard strike to Cole Effertz in the third quarter that extended the lead to 42-7.

New Richmond plays at home next Friday, in its Homecoming game against Somerset. This game is already being dubbed “The Larson Bowl,” because it pits New Richmond coach Reggie Larson against his dad, Somerset coach Bruce Larson.

Somerset football

The Spartans and Ellsworth were tied 8-8 at halftime. The game didn’t stay tied long once the second half started. Somerset scored three times in the third quarter to pull away.

In the first half, the Spartans had a few mistakes, primarily on special teams, that kept giving Ellsworth hope. There were no such mistakes in the second half, and Somerset cruised.

It was another big night for Somerset senior fullback Jack Peterson, who finished with 242 yards rushing and three touchdowns in 22 carries. Quarterback Will Piletich ran for 83 yards. His one pass attempt was the dagger that put the game away, finding Dylan Sayers for a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter that extended the lead to 22-8.

St. Croix Central football

The Panthers remain unbeaten after rolling past Baldwin-Woodville, 56-14. The Panthers can lock up a place in the WIAA playoffs next Friday, when they host Amery.

MBC girls golf

Several teams played well in the Middle Border Conference match played at Pheasant Hills Golf Club on Friday, but none could play as well as New Richmond. The Tigers shot one of their best rounds of the season, a 166, to win the match. The Tigers now hold a seven-point lead over Ellsworth in the race for the MBC title with two matches left to play.

New Richmond produced the top three scores in Friday’s match. Junior Jessica Hagman shot a 39, senior Maggie Veenendall a 40 and freshman Lanie Veenendall a 41. Ashley Swiggum finished with a 46 for the Tigers and Emily Duncan shot a 54.

St. Croix Central placed fourth in the match by shooting a 194. The Panthers were led by Hanna Wehausen, who shot a career-best 46. Sally Vangsness shot a 47, Brooklyn Mishler a 50, Parker Chladek a 51 and Hannah Schwechler a 55.

Somerset was missing two of its top players, resulting in the Spartans sliding to seventh in the results. Haley Myers shot a 44 to lead the Spartans. Briley Olson and Mara Erickson both produced career-best rounds, Olson shooting a 49 and Erickson a 54. Kennedy Harty shot 67 and Maggie Pelletier finished at 72.