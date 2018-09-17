Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    This week's area varsity sports schedules

    By Dave Newman Today at 8:23 a.m.

    Here are the varsity sports schedules at the New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central high schools this week.

    New Richmond

    Monday, Sept. 17

    Girls Golf: New Richmond at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

    Girls Tennis: River Falls at New Richmond, 4:15 p.m.

    Boys Soccer: Osceola at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    Tuesday, Sept. 18

    Cross Country: New Richmond at Hudson, 3:45 p.m.

    Girls Tennis: Ellsworth at New Richmond, 4:15 p.m.

    Wednesday, Sept. 19

    Girls Golf: New Richmond at Pheasant Hills Golf Course, 9 a.m.

    Thursday, Sept. 20

    Girls Tennis: New Richmond at Mondovi, 4:15 p.m.

    Boys Soccer: New Richmond at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

    Volleyball: New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Sept. 21

    Boys Soccer: Marshfield at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

    Football: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

    Saturday, Sept. 22

    Cross Country: New Richmond at Milaca, Minn., 9 a.m.

    Hall of Fame: Athletic Hall of Fame induction, 11:45 a.m.

    Somerset

    Monday, Sept. 17

    Girls Golf: Somerset at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

    Boys Soccer: Somerset at Hayward, 4:30 p.m.

    Tuesday, Sept. 18

    Boys Soccer: Altoona at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

    Wednesday, Sept. 19

    Girls Golf: Somerset at Pheasant Hills, 9 a.m.

    Thursday, Sept. 20

    Cross Country: Somerset at Durand, 4:30 p.m.

    Boys Soccer: New Richmond at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

    Volleyball: Osceola at Somerset, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Sept. 21

    Football: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    St. Croix Central

    Monday, Sept. 17

    Girls Golf: St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

    Tuesday, Sept. 18

    Volleyball: Altoona at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

    Wednesday, Sept. 19

    Girls Golf: St. Croix Central at Pheasant Hills, 9 a.m.

    Thursday, Sept. 20

    Volleyball: Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m. (Parents Night)

    Friday, Sept. 21

    Football: Amery at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Sept. 22

    Cross Country: St. Croix Central at Milaca, Minn., 9 a.m.

    Explore related topics:sportsfootballnew richmond tigersSomerset SpartansSt. Croix Central Panthersprep
    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051
    Advertisement
    randomness