This week's area varsity sports schedules
Here are the varsity sports schedules at the New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central high schools this week.
Monday, Sept. 17
Girls Golf: New Richmond at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis: River Falls at New Richmond, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Osceola at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Cross Country: New Richmond at Hudson, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Ellsworth at New Richmond, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Girls Golf: New Richmond at Pheasant Hills Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 20
Girls Tennis: New Richmond at Mondovi, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer: New Richmond at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 21
Boys Soccer: Marshfield at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Football: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Saturday, Sept. 22
Cross Country: New Richmond at Milaca, Minn., 9 a.m.
Hall of Fame: Athletic Hall of Fame induction, 11:45 a.m.Somerset
Monday, Sept. 17
Girls Golf: Somerset at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Somerset at Hayward, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Boys Soccer: Altoona at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Girls Golf: Somerset at Pheasant Hills, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 20
Cross Country: Somerset at Durand, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer: New Richmond at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Osceola at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 21
Football: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m.St. Croix Central
Monday, Sept. 17
Girls Golf: St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Volleyball: Altoona at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Girls Golf: St. Croix Central at Pheasant Hills, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 20
Volleyball: Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m. (Parents Night)
Friday, Sept. 21
Football: Amery at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22
Cross Country: St. Croix Central at Milaca, Minn., 9 a.m.