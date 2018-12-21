SCC football recognized for its sportsmanship

Stratford was the winner of the honor for the WIAA state football tournament. St. Croix Central was one of the football teams that was given honorable mention status.

For the second straight season, the St. Croix Central football lost with sudden swiftness in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game. Last year the Panthers lost in overtime and this year the Panthers lost on a touchdown scored by Racine St. Catherine’s with 12 seconds left in the game. The Panthers won the state title in 2016.

Central athletic director Jason Koele said being recognized for exemplary actions is something that the Panther athletic program is hoping to be an expectation. He pointed to the three tenets of the building a successful culture: be respectful, responsible and successful.

“Our constant will be our culture,” Koele said.

The Middle Border Conference fared well in the state sportsmanship honor. Amery and Baldwin-Woodville both received honorable mention status for their actions in the WIAA State Boys Soccer Championships.

Award winners receive a trophy and banner in recognition of the honor. Schools receiving honorable mention are acknowledged with a certificate of recognition. The selection process includes contributions and evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, police and security personnel, crowd control and ushers, WIAA staff members, and area hotels and restaurants on occasion.