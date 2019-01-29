Panthers get all-state football honors at Lambeau Field

Three St. Croix Central football players received their all-state football honors at the WFCA All-State Banquet at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday. The Panthers, (from left) Austin Kopacz, Ryan Larson and Derek Myer, were all selected as first team all-state players last fall as the Panthers reached the WIAA State Championships for the third straight season. The Panthers were one of a handful of teams that had three players receive first team honors. As part of the experience, the players received a tour of Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.