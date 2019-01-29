Search
    Panthers get all-state football honors at Lambeau Field

    By Dave Newman Today at 4:45 p.m.
    St. Croix Central senior football players (l-r) Austin Kopacz, Ryan Larson and Derek Myer are shown receiving their first team all-state honors at Lambeau Field on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

    Three St. Croix Central football players received their all-state football honors at the WFCA All-State Banquet at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday. The Panthers, (from left) Austin Kopacz, Ryan Larson and Derek Myer, were all selected as first team all-state players last fall as the Panthers reached the WIAA State Championships for the third straight season. The Panthers were one of a handful of teams that had three players receive first team honors. As part of the experience, the players received a tour of Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. 

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

