Athletics: Five Tigers sign college letters of intent

Braeden Gefeke

Gefeke is the son of John and Rebecca Gefeke. Gefeke intends to play football at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. where he will study exercise science.

Gefeke said his decision came down to the fact that he felt comfortable with the players he met from the St. Olaf football team. He said the team is short on linebackers, so he’ll begin there, but he’ll also be tried at tight end. He said he wanted to attend a college close enough that his family could attend games.

“It wouldn’t be the same without them there,” he said.

Trent Ziebol

Ziebol is the son of Tom and Kristen Ziebol. He committed this week to attend Bethel University in St. Paul and play tennis there.

Ziebol decided on Bethel after conversing with a number of school, including a couple Division 2 programs. He said “the tennis coaching, the facilities and the closeness so my parents can watch” were all factors in his decision. Ziebol said he plans to study business and marketing.

Max Fore

Fore is the son of Jon and Kari Fore. He committed to attend UW-Stout, where he will compete with the men’s cross country and track programs.

Fore improved significantly in his final two high school years of running, saying it wasn’t until he saw that progress that he considered running in college. He said he also considered attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Fore intends to study plastics and engineering at Stout.

Anders LeMire

LeMire is the son of John and Kim LeMire. LeMire intends to attend UW-River Falls and compete for the Falcon football team.

LeMire said he liked the idea of playing close to home and he has friends playing for the Falcons in former NRHS teammates Sam Altena and Brandon Powers. He said the Falcons run the same defensive scheme as the Tigers, so he should be able to quickly adapt to the college game. LeMire intends to study criminology in college.

Reece Lucas

Lucas is the son of Bill and Sheryl Lucas. Lucas has committed to attend UW-Stout and play baseball with the Blue Devils.

Lucas and his family moved to New Richmond from Drummond after his freshman year. Lucas has been one of the top pitchers in the Middle Border Conference the past two seasons and this season he is hitting .500. He said he will begin college ball as a pitcher buy hopes to get worked in as an outfielder for his hitting. He plans to student applied social science at Stout.