New Richmond starts the week with a perfect 70 score and Ellsworth is in second place with 63 points. St. Croix Central starts the week in third place with Somerset in fourth place.

New Richmond

The Tigers started last week trying to shake off a slump. It worked. The Tigers battled the elements at a challenging Amery Golf Club to win last Wednesday’s round. The Tigers then put together one of their finest rounds of the season in a match last Friday at Pheasant Hills. The Tigers shot a 166, including posting the three best individual scores of the day.

New Richmond junior Jessica Hagman was medalist Friday, shooting 39. She was followed closely by the Veenendall sisters, with Maggie Veenendall shooting 40 and Lanie Veenendall shooting 41. Ashley Swiggum shot 46 and Emily Duncan shot 54 in her first varsity round.

The Tigers were red-hot, sinking eight birdies on the day. That started with three from Maggie Veenendall, two each from Hagman and Lanie Veenendall, and the first birdie in competition from Swiggum.

Tiger coach Neal Ziller said help from golf pros Scott Cole and Ross Johnson helped the girls to iron out issues in their swings. Cole found that Hagman had been locking her right knee during her swing, something she started after her knee injury last year. By flexing that knee during her swing, it added considerable distance to all her shots.

The Tigers weren’t looking for great scores in last Wednesday’s powerful winds at Amery. Instead, they were looking to limit mistakes. That allowed them to finish eight strokes ahead of Ellsworth.

Maggie Veenendall led the Tigers with a 45, which tied for third. Hagman shot 48, Lanie Veenendall 49, Swiggum 51 and Sydney Nolan 55.

St. Croix Central

The 194 shot by the Panthers on their home course Friday is their best nine-hole round of the season. This was led by career best scores from Hanna Wehausen and Sally Vangsness, with Wehausen shooting 46 and Vangsness 47. Central coach Logan Kimberly was especially pleased with how Wehausen bounced back after taking an eight on her opening hole.

“This is the kind of mental toughness we've been preaching to our team all year long,” Kimberly said.

Brooklyn Mishler shot 50, Parker Chladek 51 and Hannah Schwechler 55 in Friday’s round.

Last Wednesday’s round at Amery was difficult for everyone, with the Panthers finishing fourth. Chladek withstood the windy weather to shoot 50. Wehausen shot 54, Schwechler 55 and Jenna Wehausen 56.

Somerset

The Spartans were the one team whose score didn’t improve from Wednesday to Friday in last week’s rounds. That’s because the Spartans were missing two of their top players on Friday. In fact, Friday’s 214 contained some very good news for the Spartans. Haley Myers shot another 44 as she remains among the top five players in the conference. Freshman Briley Olson shot a 49, the first time she’s shot below 50 in competition. And senior Mara Erickson may have been the best news of the day, cutting eight strokes from her previous best by shooting a 54.

Somerset coach Bill Powers has been working with Erickson on her driving and it has paid major dividends. Powers said the goal is to work on her short game and see how much more she can improve.

The Spartans shot a 212 at Amery on Wednesday. Myers shot 45, tying for third place in the meet. Cora Atkins and Mackenzie Weeks both shot 55. Olson finished at 57 and Erickson shot 65.