That has led to Veenendall receiving a combined athletic and academic scholarship to attend the University of Sioux Falls, an NCAA Division 2 program.

Veenendall chose Sioux Falls because she wants to become a doctor and the university offers the instructional path in biology she was looking for.

"It felt like the right fit for me. The team is super nice and I like the coach," she said. The Sioux Falls coach was one of five college coaches who followed Veenendall during her play at the WIAA state tournament. Veenendall was told she'll get a chance to play for a varsity spot at Sioux Falls right away.

Veenendall said her initial list of college choices started at 12. She narrowed it down to four, with Wartburg, St. Catherine's and Gustavus Adolphus being the other options. Sioux Falls was the only Division 2 program among her final choices.

New Richmond golf coach Neal Ziller has been around since the start of girls golf in the Middle Border Conference more than 20 years ago. The only golfers Ziller ranks ahead of Veenendall in the history of the MBC are the Danielson sisters, Casey and Lindsay, who went on to become top Division 1 golfers nationally. The Tigers have had five individual conference championships since the start of golf in the MBC and Veenendall owns three of the five.

Veenendall owns nearly every individual record in the Tiger record book. She has a 33 for the best nine-hole score and a 71 for the best 18-hole score. In each of the past two seasons she set the team record for best average.

Her seasonal scoring average may be the best way to show how far Veenendall has brought her game. As a freshman, she averaged 47.46 strokes per nine holes. It was after that season that she dedicated herself to being an elite golfer. By her sophomore season, she'd lowered her average to 42.85. Her junior average of 40.65 broke the school record and she broke it again this season by averaging 38.78 strokes.

It wasn't just the physical aspects of her game that Veenendall worked to sharpen. Ziller gave her a copy of the book "Golf is Not a Game of Perfect" by Bob Rotella. Ziller said the book helps golfers know how to cope when bad things happen during their round.

"She read the book cover to cover," Ziller said, saying the lessons helped Veenendall advance to an elite level this season. "I've never had a player get to that level. She understands the game and she's mentally sharp."

Veenendall said the book has helped in her goal to maintain an even temperament in her rounds.

"My mental game mostly was the big difference. I got more into my thoughts and emotions and how to handle them," Veenendall said. "I've been trying to be more accepting, taking one shot at a time."