Golf: Tiger boys show promise at Hayward

The tournament was played at the Hayward and Big Fish golf courses.

New Richmond was led by Owen Covey, who placed 12th overall. Covey shot rounds of 81 and 78 to finish at 159. Michael Benedict had a two-day score of 166, with Blake Peterson at 167, Clay Gess at 174 and Ryan Anderson at 192.

Tiger coach Neal Ziller said the meet showed the bright future the Tigers have, with four freshmen and sophomores playing the tournament. This was Anderson's first varsity match. After a rough opening day, shooting 102, he regrouped and brought his second-day score down to 88.

St. Croix Central was led in the tournament by Matt Mueller. He shot rounds of 78 and 85 to finish at 163, placing him 20th. Mason Bohatta had a two-day score of 170, with Zach Anderson at 184 and Jacob Sanders at 187.

The golf season is hitting its home stretch. New Richmond and Central will play at a tournament at Turtleback Golf Club on Thursday. There will be a Middle Border Conference match played at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond on Friday. There are two tournaments happening Saturday, with New Richmond in an event at Chippewa Falls, while Somerset and St. Croix Central compete at Spring Valley.

New Richmond will also play next Monday at the Nemadji Golf Course in Superior, which will be the site for the WIAA Division 1 regional meet.

The 2019 Middle Border Conference boys golf tournament is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, at Krooked Kreek Golf Course.