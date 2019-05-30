Covey and Mueller are headed to the WIAA Boys Golf State Championships next Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. They both earned their place at state as individual qualifiers from their respective sectional meets.

Covey was stunning in his play at the New Richmond Division 1 sectional meet. He shot a 71 to earn medalist honors. He finished one stroke ahead of Merrill’s Russell Dettmerling, who shot an even par 72.

Mueller and his SCC teammates played at the Division 2 sectional meet at Hayward. Mueller tied for sixth place by shooting a 77, earning him a spot in the state tournament field as an individual. The Panthers finished with a team score of 333, placing fourth among the 12 teams in the meet.

Covey capitalizes

The Tiger sophomore has been playing exceptionally in recent weeks and he took that level of play one step further in the sectional meet. He opened the day playing with a calm poise and that never wavered. He was one under par after the front nine and he played the back nine even.

Tiger coach Neal Ziller said Covey’s play turned the corner when he played in a tournament at Superior, where he was paired with Hudson’s top player. Covey saw how controlled the Hudson player was in delivering his shots and Covey learned from that example, starting with his drives.

“The first shot is the one you have the most choice over,” Ziller said. “He was hitting his driver the best I’ve ever seen.”

By putting his drives where they wouldn’t land in trouble, Covey was in good position to make his par on nearly every hole. There were several key holes in his round. He birdied seven to get back to even, before putting his drive on the eighth hole under a tree. He punched out from under the tree into the fairway, hit an iron to within a few feet of the pin, and knocked down the putt to save par.

Covey took his only double bogey of the round on hole #14, but bounced back with birdies on the next two holes. His drive on #16 was buried in the rough, but his hybrid shot landed a few feet from the green, making his birdie possible.

Ziller said Covey’s iron play was sharp all day, allowing him to use one putt on six of the nine holes on the front.

Ziller said Covey took lessons from several pros during the offseason and it has helped him in the physical and mental aspects of the game. He said that progress showed in both aspects Wednesday.

“It was a disciplined round. He stuck to his game plan,” Ziller said. “It was one of the best 18-hole rounds I’ve seen played as a coach.”

Covey will play a practice round at University Ridge on Sunday. He and the coaches plan to set up a game plan similar to Wednesday’s, charting out where they want Covey to put each shot of his round, particularly his drives.

Mueller’s success

Mueller and his teammates all played solidly at Hayward on Wednesday. Lakeland and Rice Lake had exceptional team performances, locking up the two team qualifying spots with rounds of 303 and 304. Central had the best team score (333) among the four teams that qualified from the Somerset regional tournament.

Mueller shot a 41 on the front nine at the Hayward Golf Course, then he caught fire on the back nine. He passed a number of golfers in the individual standings by shooting a 36 on the back.

Jacob Sanders shot an 84 for the Panthers, with Mason Bohatta and Jordan Woyda finishing at 86 and Zach Anderson at 88. Bohatta is the only senior among the Panthers who played at the sectional meet.

Mueller’s family moved into the Central district last summer. Mueller had qualified for sectionals as a freshman at Baldwin-Woodville. He becomes the first Central golfer to qualify for the state tournament in more than 20 years. The last Panthers to compete at state since the Panthers qualified for state four times in a five-year stretch in 1989, 1990, 1992 and 1993. Panther assistant coach Adam Popenhagen was part of the 1992 and 1993 teams.

To say Mueller put together an incredible run on the back nine would be understating his showing. He bogeyed 10 and had a double bogey on 11. Among his final two holes, Mueller produced two eagles.

He eagled the par-5 #13 and the par-3 #16.

“I haven’t seen shots like that in my tenure of coaching,” said Central coach Chris Buckel. “He decided he was going to go for it and he made some incredible shots.”

Buckel said that with Mueller’s long drives, the goal was to make up shots on the par-5 holes. He credited Mueller for making difficult putts on both of his eagles.

After the match, Buckel said the Panthers are excited for Mueller, and also are excited about their prospects for next season. He said Bohatta’s presence as captain this season made a key contribution.

“He did an outstanding job leading this group throughout the season,” Buckel said.

Mueller will play a practice round at the state course on Sunday. Buckel said the coaches will work with Mueller that day to develop a plan for the state course.