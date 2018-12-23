Premier Complex gymnasts seeing success

Premier Complex South Campus has continued to grow in New Richmond and is now offering a tumbling for cheer class on Monday evenings and New Richmond Community Education classes.

Amalia Engstrom, New Richmond, topped the podium with first place all-around finishes at all three meets her team has attended. She is consistently showing strength on the bars and beam which helps keep her at the top. Karlie Heinbuch from Somerset took first place all-around this weekend in the Novice age group to help her team win the trophy.

Liz Flug-Geissler and Ava Powell, New Richmond, tied for first place on the vault in Monticello. Elizabeth DeRosier, New Richmond, won the vault and beam titles this past weekend in Woodbury.

Event champions from the Premier Complex teams in their meets thus far:

Gold Division first place Team Summit & first place finishes

Child Age

Ajahnei Twyman, Clear Lake, all around, vault, bars, floor

Junior Age

Payton Fuller, Somerset, bars, floor

Senior Age

Cassey Moore, Amery, all around, bars

Marlee Dietrich, Amery tie beam, vault, floor

Ella Williamson, Amery, tie beam

Rachel Saftner, Amery, tie beam

Silver Division first place Team Ice & first place finishes

Senior Age

Maddie Young, Clear Lake, all around, beam

Reanna Lewis, Clayton, bars

Lexi Griffin, Amery, floor

Mia Liedl, Somerset, vault

Junior Age

Siri Yuhas, all around, vault, beam

Haylie Hannah, floor

Bronze Division 1st place Team Earth & first place finishes

Novice age

Karlie Heinbuch, Somerset, all around, vault, bars

Child age

Amalia Engstrom, New Richmond, all around, bars, floor

Evelyn Radintz, Glenwood City, beam

Junior age

Elizabeth DeRosier, New Richmond, vault, beam

Naomi Moore, Amery, floor