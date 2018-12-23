Premier Complex gymnasts seeing success
Premier Complex gymnasts started out the season strong in Monticello, Minn. with two team wins, followed by three team wins at the home meet in Clear Lake on Dec. 8-9 and three team wins at Woodbury on Dec. 15.
Premier Complex South Campus has continued to grow in New Richmond and is now offering a tumbling for cheer class on Monday evenings and New Richmond Community Education classes.
Amalia Engstrom, New Richmond, topped the podium with first place all-around finishes at all three meets her team has attended. She is consistently showing strength on the bars and beam which helps keep her at the top. Karlie Heinbuch from Somerset took first place all-around this weekend in the Novice age group to help her team win the trophy.
Liz Flug-Geissler and Ava Powell, New Richmond, tied for first place on the vault in Monticello. Elizabeth DeRosier, New Richmond, won the vault and beam titles this past weekend in Woodbury.
Event champions from the Premier Complex teams in their meets thus far:
Gold Division first place Team Summit & first place finishes
Child Age
Ajahnei Twyman, Clear Lake, all around, vault, bars, floor
Junior Age
Payton Fuller, Somerset, bars, floor
Senior Age
Cassey Moore, Amery, all around, bars
Marlee Dietrich, Amery tie beam, vault, floor
Ella Williamson, Amery, tie beam
Rachel Saftner, Amery, tie beam
Silver Division first place Team Ice & first place finishes
Senior Age
Maddie Young, Clear Lake, all around, beam
Reanna Lewis, Clayton, bars
Lexi Griffin, Amery, floor
Mia Liedl, Somerset, vault
Junior Age
Siri Yuhas, all around, vault, beam
Haylie Hannah, floor
Bronze Division 1st place Team Earth & first place finishes
Novice age
Karlie Heinbuch, Somerset, all around, vault, bars
Child age
Amalia Engstrom, New Richmond, all around, bars, floor
Evelyn Radintz, Glenwood City, beam
Junior age
Elizabeth DeRosier, New Richmond, vault, beam
Naomi Moore, Amery, floor