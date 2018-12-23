Search
    Premier Complex gymnasts seeing success

    By Submitted Today at 4:33 a.m.
    The coaches at the New Richmond campus for Premier Complex gymnastics are (back) Kayla Cross and Jen Baldwin; and front, Ashly Ninke. Submitted photo

    Premier Complex gymnasts started out the season strong in Monticello, Minn. with two team wins, followed by three team wins at the home meet in Clear Lake on Dec. 8-9 and three team wins at Woodbury on Dec. 15.

    Premier Complex South Campus has continued to grow in New Richmond and is now offering a tumbling for cheer class on Monday evenings and New Richmond Community Education classes.

    Amalia Engstrom, New Richmond, topped the podium with first place all-around finishes at all three meets her team has attended. She is consistently showing strength on the bars and beam which helps keep her at the top. Karlie Heinbuch from Somerset took first place all-around this weekend in the Novice age group to help her team win the trophy.

    Liz Flug-Geissler and Ava Powell, New Richmond, tied for first place on the vault in Monticello. Elizabeth DeRosier, New Richmond, won the vault and beam titles this past weekend in Woodbury.

    Event champions from the Premier Complex teams in their meets thus far:

    Gold Division first place Team Summit & first place finishes

    Child Age

    Ajahnei Twyman, Clear Lake, all around, vault, bars, floor

    Junior Age

    Payton Fuller, Somerset, bars, floor

    Senior Age

    Cassey Moore, Amery, all around, bars

    Marlee Dietrich, Amery tie beam, vault, floor

    Ella Williamson, Amery, tie beam

    Rachel Saftner, Amery, tie beam

    Silver Division first place Team Ice & first place finishes

    Senior Age

    Maddie Young, Clear Lake, all around, beam

    Reanna Lewis, Clayton, bars

    Lexi Griffin, Amery, floor

    Mia Liedl, Somerset, vault

    Junior Age

    Siri Yuhas, all around, vault, beam

    Haylie Hannah, floor

    Bronze Division 1st place Team Earth & first place finishes

    Novice age

    Karlie Heinbuch, Somerset, all around, vault, bars

    Child age

    Amalia Engstrom, New Richmond, all around, bars, floor

    Evelyn Radintz, Glenwood City, beam

    Junior age

    Elizabeth DeRosier, New Richmond, vault, beam

    Naomi Moore, Amery, floor

