Hockey: Spartans start season extremely young

The Spartans opened the season Friday with a 6-0 loss against St. Paul Academy. On Saturday the Spartans were competitive to the end in a 5-2 loss against New Ulm.

In addition to Haukom's 28 career goals, Dominic Abbott has six goals to his credit, while Cody Anderson and Jordan Brown have each scored once at the varsity level. That's why Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said he was hoping to give away a lot of pucks this season to his players when they score their first varsity goals.

The coaches gave away two of those pucks on Saturday. Freshman Antonio Gomez scored his first goal in the second period. He tipped in a shot that Brown fired from the point to give Somerset a 1-0 lead 5:24 into the second period. The second period ended with the Spartans leading 1-0.

The Spartans got into some penalty trouble early in the third period and New Ulm stepped out to a 2-1 lead. Somerset tied the score on a standout effort from sophomore AJ Simpkins. Simpkins picked the puck off the stick of a New Ulm defenseman and carried the puck in on a two-on-one break, beating the goalie for a memorable first career goal.

New Ulm scored three goals in the final 3:28 to break the game open.

Sophomore Kaleb Bents stopped 38 shots for the Spartans.

In Friday's game, five penalties in the second period derailed the young Spartans, with St. Paul Academy scoring three times during the period.

"We've never been this young," Gilkerson said of the 2018-19 Spartans. "We've got six freshmen playing regular varsity shifts."

The coaches aren't trying to shield the young players. The Spartans skated three lines of forwards and two sets of defensemen throughout these games.

To keep the players fresh and to limit mistakes, the coaches are having the forwards skate short shifts. Gilkerson said that's why the team played well in the first two periods against New Ulm, because the forwards skated 27 shifts in the first period and 25 in the second period. He said the coaches hope to have the forwards skate 30 shifts in a period.

The Spartans skate two more games this week. They make their home debut on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in hosting Chisago Lakes. The Spartans will play at Hayward on Friday in an 8 p.m. start.

In other local hockey, the New Richmond boys open their season Thursday, playing at Cumberland against the Northwest Icemen.