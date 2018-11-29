Western Wisconsin Stars shine brightly to open the season

And with wins in their opening three games, the Stars are showing they're ready to take their game to the next level.

The season couldn't have started better for the Stars, by beating one of the long-time powers of the area, the St. Croix Valley Fusion, 2-1 last Wednesday. This was two quality teams waging a spirited battle. The Stars scored both of their goals in the first period.

First, Ellie Brice fired the puck into the upper corner of the net on a shot from the top of the circle 6:31 into the game. The lead increased to 2-0 when Mackenzie Mike scored off a power play faceoff at the 12:16 mark.

The Fusion scored its only goal with 35 seconds remaining in the second period.

The difference in the third period was the play of Stars goaltender Caitlyn Erickson. She stopped 37 of 38 shots she faced, including all 12 in the third period.

"Caitlyn kept us in the game. She was amazing," said Stars coach Bob Huerta.

Erickson willed the Stars to the win. In the final minute the Fusion had a 6-on-3 advantage, but Erickson would not let any pucks get past her.

The Stars played games in the tournament at Baldwin on Friday and Saturday, both against Black River Falls because the Northern Edge team pulled out of the tournament at the last minute. The Stars didn't mind, because Black River Falls has been a quality opponent the past several years.

The Stars won by four goals in both games. They overcame a few shaky defensive moments on Friday to win 6-2. They played a much cleaner game in their 4-0 win on Saturday, with Erickson earning her fifth career shutout in goal for the Stars.

Bailey Williams and Makenzie Weeks led the Stars with two goals Friday. Mike and Jade Williams both scored once. Weeks had the hat trick on Saturday, with Erin Huerta scoring her first varsity goal. Weeks and Huerta are part of a talented freshman class for the Stars.

With the large freshman class, the Stars have 26 girls on the roster. This gives the Stars the chance to have a junior varsity team for the first time in a number of years. Coach Huerta said this is important for the long-term success of the program because it gives the less experienced girls needed ice time to develop their skills.

The Stars' progress will be severely tested this Thursday when they play at Hudson, who was 22-2 last season. Even though the Raiders graduated one of the best players in the state in Anna Wilgren, they bring back a deep and talented lineup.