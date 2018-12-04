Last year, the Icemen were the ninth seed in the WIAA sectional tournament bracket and the Tigers were the third seed.

This was the first game for the Tigers under new varsity coach Zach Kier, who replaced Adam Swanda, who retired. With the majority of the Tigers seeing their first varsity ice team, Kier said he was expecting a period or two where the Tigers were going to fluster easily.

"We couldn't get (the puck) out of our zone," Kier said. "(The Icemen) skated hard and we weren't ready for it."

Despite the nervousness, the Tigers were able to build a brief lead in the first period after the Icemen scored early in the game. Hayden Bradbury is one of the few Tigers who returns with extensive varsity game time and it showed. He scored the next two goals, the second coming on a power play, to put the Tigers ahead 2-1.

By the middle of the second period, the Icemen had built a 4-2 lead. The Tigers cut the lead to 4-3 when freshman Sam Olson scored his first varsity goal on a power play.

The Icemen rebuilt the lead to two goals with a minute remaining in the second period. The third period was scoreless.

Max Davis made 22 saves in his first game as the Tigers' lead goaltender.

Kier said there will be some growing pains early in the season. He said the coaches can't simply rely upon Bradbury and Garret Thomas, the most experienced defenseman. He said the lack of varsity experience showed more later in the game, when the players tried to do things individually, instead of relying on the team concept.

Many of the Tigers have skated together at different periods through the youth ranks. Kier said there will be frequent line changes early in the season to see what players fit best together and that at least four freshman will be seeing regular ice time this season. Two of the players who were skating on the first line Thursday were first-year varsity players.

"I'm very confident we'll get this thing turned around," Kier said.

The Tigers play their first home game of the season Tuesday when they host Amery at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the Tigers will make a road trip to the northeastern corner of the state. They will skate at Antigo at 7 p.m. on Friday and at Northland Pines in Eagle River at 4 p.m. on Saturday.