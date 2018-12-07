The Tigers entered the winner’s circle on Friday with a 3-2 win at Antigo.

“The boys found some grit and came out on top,” said New Richmond coach Zach Kier, who experienced his first victory as a varsity coach.

It was the veteran players who carried the Tigers to victory. Hayden Bradbury, Garret Thomas and Jens Christensen, three of the Tigers with the most varsity experience, each produced one goal in the victory.

Western Wisconsin Stars

After opening the season 5-0 and climbing to fourth in the Wisconsin girls hockey state rankings, the Stars got brought back to earth on Friday. Playing at Chisago Lakes, Minn., the Stars were defeated 7-4.

Stars coach Bob Huerta said the first period was a crusher for the Stars. Chisago Lakes built a 3-0 in the opening period, resulting in a goalie change for the Stars.

“If we would have played better defensively in the first and not dug ourselves into a hole, we might have had a chance,” Huerta said.

Huerta said Chisago Lakes is a talented squad, with two girls who are Division 1 college commitments.

Scoring goals for the Stars were Makenzie Weeks, Jade Williams, Ellie Brice and Erin Huerta.