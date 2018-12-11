Senior Hayden Bradbury said the few returning players knew what they were facing when last season ended and 16 seniors graduated.

"We knew it was going to be a completely different team. The second time around (in the conference schedule) we know we have the capability to be a better team," Bradbury said.

Bradbury is an example of the work the Tigers have done to get ready for this opportunity. Bradbury was 5-3 and 120 pounds as a freshman. He’s worked hard each year and he now stands at 5-9 and 165 pounds. He credits the growth to extensive time in the weight room.

“The only way to be successful is to work really hard. Our workouts are really intense,” Bradbury said.

The influx of so many young players has been a challenge for all the Tigers. Bradbury said he’s never played with roughly half of his new teammates before this season.

That puts him in a role of a leader. He said that involves pushing guys to work harder, “and giving them the confidence they’re on this team for a reason,” Bradbury said.

New Richmond coach Zach Kier is seeing the same progress the players are seeing.

“We’ve gotten better every game. Sometimes it doesn’t show up on the scoresheet,” he said. “Our younger guys are definitely playing better.”

That was the case tonight. The Tigers put together some good scoring chances, particularly in the second and third periods. Kier said he told the players one of the keys to the game would be penalties, but the Tigers took three unnecessary penalties in the second period that cut into their momentum.

Senior Max Davis had another strong performance in goal for the Tigers, stopping 31 of the 34 shots he faced.

The Spartans also played a Middle Border Conference game on Tuesday, hosting Amery. The Spartans dropped a 4-1 decision to the Warriors.

Somerset is also a young team, but they kept this game close for much of the night. The score was knotted at 1-1 until midway through the second period. Amery scored twice on plays off faceoffs that burned the Spartans.

Somerset’s goal will be one to remember for junior defenseman John Wiehl. Amery had a 5-on-3 advantage in the first period and the Warriors pulled their goaltender to make it a 6-on-3. Wiehl torched that plan by icing the puck the length of the ice into the empty net for his first varsity goal.

Somerset is also a young team and Coach Dan Gilkerson said the team is still working through some of those growing pains.

“Guys need to work on making better decisions with the puck,” Gilkerson said.

New Richmond and Somerset will continue their MBC schedules with road games on Thursday. Somerset will play at Baldwin-Woodville while New Richmond plays at Eau Claire Regis in a game slated for the Hobbs Ice Center in Eau Claire.