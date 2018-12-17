Both teams came into the game without a win, so something had to break. And both teams were tentative in their play at the start. That changed when Somerset freshman Noah Bailey scored with 4:03 left in the first period. Seventy seconds later, Somerset junior Trevor Young scored his first varsity goal. Those two goals lit a fire under the Spartans and by the end of the period, the Spartans had an 11-2 edge in shots.

The Spartans swarmed all over the Legacy Academy in the second period. The Spartans got goals from Owen McDonough, Antonio Gomez, Bailey and Gomez again, building a 6-1 lead by the end of the second period. Cody Anderson scored in the third period.

This game saw the Spartans getting a chance to work on plays in the offensive zone, something that has been rare this season. The Spartans were able to experiment on offense because senior defenseman Dominic Abbott was cleaning up many of the offensive charges Legacy Academy had before they reached the offensive zone. Abbott said he knows that with his young teammates, he sometimes needs to pull the puck back and let everyone get settled.

“Dominic is a calming presence by slowing things down a bit,” said Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson.

Abbott said he knew after last season that he was going to be one of the few veteran players returning. He said he skated over the summer with his younger teammates as much as he could to get to know their games. He said he also worked summer youth hockey camp to get more comfortable in a leadership role.

Abbott said he is seeing progress from the Spartans in every game. With their close recent battle with Baldwin-Woodville, he thinks the race for the Middle Border Conference title is wide open.

“I think we can compete with anyone if we’re on our game, especially within the conference,” Abbott said.

Gilkerson said the goals for the game included possessing the puck as much as possible and and to play with a high intensity.

“Hopefully, this gives us confidence to get in the offensive zone and control the puck and do some things with it,” Gilkerson said.

The next game for the Spartans will be Saturday at 4 p.m. when they play at River Falls.