New Richmond, Somerset hockey alumni games this weekend
The New Richmond and Somerset hockey alumni games will be held this weekend.
New Richmond’s alumni game will be played Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at the New Richmond Sports Center, following the New Richmond varsity game against Rochester Century that will start at 1 p.m.
The Somerset Hockey Arena will be the site for three hockey alumni games on Friday. It starts with the Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey alumni game at 6:45 followed by two alumni games for the Somerset Spartans. The “Old Guys Game” will be played at 8 p.m., followed by the “Young Guys Game” at 9 p.m.