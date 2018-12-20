Search
    New Richmond, Somerset hockey alumni games this weekend

    By Dave Newman Today at 1:17 p.m.

    The New Richmond and Somerset hockey alumni games will be held this weekend.

    New Richmond’s alumni game will be played Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at the New Richmond Sports Center, following the New Richmond varsity game against Rochester Century that will start at 1 p.m.

    The Somerset Hockey Arena will be the site for three hockey alumni games on Friday. It starts with the Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey alumni game at 6:45 followed by two alumni games for the Somerset Spartans. The “Old Guys Game” will be played at 8 p.m., followed by the “Young Guys Game” at 9 p.m.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051