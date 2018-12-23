Saturday Hockey: Tigers, Spartans dealing with growing pains

The New Richmond boys hosted Rochester Century. The Tigers played a strong first period, but penalties eroded the quality of the Tigers’ play and they eventually lost to Century, 5-0. Somerset showed some positive signs, especially in the offensive zone, but the Spartans lost at River Falls, 6-1.

The brightest light in New Richmond’s play on Wednesday was senior goaltender Max Davis. Davis was credited with 38 saves, but it seemed that nearly every save was coming against a breakaway or odd-man rush.

The game was scoreless through the first period. The Tigers might have been the better 5-on-5 time in the first period. But they took seven minutes of penalties late in the period, resulting in the opening barrage on Davis. Century held a 16-7 shot advantage in the period.

Century built a 3-0 lead in the second period. The Tigers weren’t transitioning from offense to defense quickly and Century took full advantage.

New Richmond coach Zach Kier said Davis played extremely well, despite all of the tough chances he faced.

“We hung him out to dry way too much,” Kier said.

Davis didn’t seem to mind. The Tiger netminder said he know there will be games with a heavy workload with such a young team in front of him.

“We try to take it a period at a time,” Davis said. He praised his team for its progress, saying the tough schedule doesn’t always reflect the way the team has improved. “From the Iceman game (the Tigers’ season opener) to now it’s been a world of difference.”

Davis made several acrobatic saves in Saturday’s game. He said the team does a lot of flexibility work before and after each practice. Davis is also a member of the Tiger varsity boys golf lineup, so he knows the value of flexibility.

“Coach Ziller (Boys golf coach Neal Ziller) has me do a lot of the same stretching exercises,” Davis said of the hockey exercises.

His two interests keep Davis busy in the offseason. He said he golfed nearly every day over the summer and would usually spend the rest of the day at the hockey rink.

For the rest of the Tigers, the coaches are hoping this game was a learning experience. Kier said the Tigers began to regress to things from youth hockey that won’t work against a strong varsity opponent.

“We tried to play bantam hockey and that’s not going to work at the varsity level,” Kier said, saying the Tigers got away from the systems that have been working for much of the season.

Somerset hockey

The Spartans were coming off their first win of the season against Legacy Christian Academy and the confidence from that win showed early in the Spartans’ play. That confidence helped the Spartans scored the opening goal of the game.

Geoffery Enger created the goal, with Cody Anderson getting the score. Enger battled for control of the puck on the forecheck. The Spartans were in the midst of a change and Anderson came off the bench and made a beeline for the slot. Enger put the pass right on Anderson’s stick and he buried the shot.

“Enger did a great job on the forecheck,” said Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson.

The goal came 10:58 into the first period.

Gilkerson said he was encouraged that the Spartans were able to generate 25 shots on goal during the game.

“All three of our lines had multiple scoring chances,” Gilkerson said. He said the Spartans were much better at breaking the puck out of their zone and that they were much more patient with the puck once they got set up in the offensive zone.

Holiday tournaments

New Richmond and Somerset will both be playing in holiday tournaments. The Tigers will make their annual trek to Rochester to play in the Kiwanis Hockey Festival. The Tigers open the tournament by facing Rochester John Marshall at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The opponents for the second and third rounds will be determined by the Tigers’ wins or losses.

Somerset will play in a tournament at River Falls. The Spartans will face Coon Rapids at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Wildcat Centre. The Spartans play at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Brookfield.