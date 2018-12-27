Thursday’s win was the second in the tournament for the Stars, who defeated Waseca, Minn., 7-1, in the opening round of action on Wednesday.

In Thursday’s game, Ellie Brice and Caitlyn Erickson were the standouts for the Stars. Brice scored three goals in the first period as the Stars took charge of the game quickly. Makenzie Weeks scored in the second period for the Stars.

Erickson was rock solid in net for the Stars, stopping all 19 shots she faced to get the shutout. The win raises the Stars’ season record to 9-2.

Stars coach Bob Huerta said his team will need to play three strong periods to win in Friday’s championship game. He said the team played one strong period to win in each of the first two rounds of the tournament. Against Waseca, the Stars’ strong period came in the second period. After Waseca tied the score at 1-1 with a goal 15 seconds into the second period, the Stars caught fire, scoring five times during the rest of the period.

Weeks, Bruce and Jade Williams each scored two goals in Wednesday’s win, with Erin Huerta getting one goal.

The Stars outshot Waseca 46-17. With the big lead, the coaches were able to get the team’s younger players ice time. That included goaltender Tiffany Hantsbarger, who made four saves for a clean third period. Erickson stopped 12 of 13 shots in the first two periods.

New Richmond boys hockey

In all the years New Richmond has played at the Rochester holiday tournament, the Tigers have never played all three Rochester teams in the same season. But that is how the Tigers will end the 2018 portion of their season.

The Tigers defeated Rochester John Marshall 6-3 in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Tigers were defeated by Rochester Century, 9-3. The Tigers will complete the Rochester trifecta at 10 a.m. on Friday when they face Rochester Mayo.

Wednesday’s win against John Marshall featured one of the Tigers’ best starts of the season. They took a 2-0 lead in the first period on two goals by Hayden Bradbury. The lead was increased to 5-0 in the second period on goals by Sam Olson, Bradbury and Tucker Olson, who tallied his first varsity goal.

Tiger coach Zach Kier said the team then got a bit overconfident and John Marshall rang up three goals. But Gavin Anderson scored to rebuild the lead to three and the Tigers finished with the 6-3 win.

The Tigers had played Rochester Century 5-0 on Dec. 22, so both teams knew what they were getting into on Thursday. Century built up a 5-1 lead before the Tigers scored twice to cut the margin to 5-3.

“Once we realized we could match their physicality, we made it a game,” Kier said.

But the comeback was short circuited when the Tigers had to spend seven of the final nine minutes of the game killing penalties. The experience of the Century team showed as the Tigers gave up four power play goals in the final nine minutes.

Bradbury scored twice for the Tigers in Thursday’s game and Olson scored once.

Getting goals from Olson and Erickson is a sign the Tigers are moving in the right direction.

“The younger guys are starting to possess the puck better and are being able to make plays,” Kier said.

St. Croix Central boys basketball

The Panthers made an awesome charge in the second half to overcome a double-digit margin, only to see their efforts sunk in the final minutes.

Central faced Lakeland on Thursday in the opening round of the holiday tournament at La Crosse Aquinas. The Panthers trailed by 10 points in the second half, then made their charge to lead by six points with three minutes left. But critical turnovers in those final minutes resulted in the Panthers dropping a 59-55 decision.

The Panthers are scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. on Friday against the loser of Thursday’s game between Aquinas and Adams-Friendship.

Finding their shooting touch is still the biggest issue facing the Panthers this season. Panther coach Zach Turpin said the team was able to produce plenty of open looks on offense, but couldn’t drain many of them.

That changed in the second half. Led by seniors Austin Kopacz and Peyton Nogal, the Panthers made their bid to take the game. Nogal scored 16 points, Kopacz eight and Kilson Klin 10 as the Panthers built an extended run of balanced offense in the second half. Lakeland is a quality opponent, as co-leader of the Great Northern Conference. The Panthers had a chance to tie the score in the final seconds of the game, with Lakeland hitting a pair of free throws after the Panthers’ final miss.

The turnovers in the final minutes clouded an otherwise stellar job of taking care of the ball by the Panthers. They only had 10 turnovers in the game, while they forced Lakeland into a much larger turnover total.

“It stings,” Turpin said of the loss, “especially when our kids played so hard in the second half. We just have to play smarter.”

Somerset girls basketball

The Spartans dropped their sixth straight decision after starting the season 3-0 when they lost to Rice Lake in the Chetek holiday tournament on Thursday. The scored finished at 62-27.

The Spartans are still without sophomore post Dani Schachtner. Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said it will likely be at least a week before Schachtner returns to the lineup. The Spartans were further shorthanded with Rachel Gaikowski being ill and only able to play for two to three minutes in a stretch.

Senior Georgia Hammer led the Spartans with seven points and sophomore Taylor Paulson scored six points. Lindenberg said Paulson played well in the second half, similar to her performance in the second half of the recent game against Elk Mound.

“Her moments of brilliance are becoming longer and longer,” Lindenberg said.

The Spartans are scheduled to face Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. With the injuries taxing a team with a small roster, Lindenberg devised a 2-3 defense to preserve the team’s energy for back-to-back games.

“Our margin of error is razor thin,” Lindenberg said.