Coach Bob Huerta got the Stars to Ridder Arena early, to give the girls a chance to soak up some of the prestige of playing at a venue many of them have dreamed about. “Dream big” was his message.

“I think we have quite a few girls who could have that opportunity,” Huerta said of the girls’ dreams of playing college hockey.

The coaches had senior Jade Williams playing on defense Friday and it turned out to be a great decision in two ways. Williams scored the opening goal of the game, 8 minutes and 54 seconds into the action. She took the puck behind the Stars goal and saw that Luverne was in the midst of a line change. Williams took the puck end-to-end to beat the Luverne goalie.

Williams also was on the ice every time Luverne’s top scorer took a shift. Huerta said Williams plays a physical style that can negate a small, quick opponent. Paired with freshman Taryn Dornseif, they led a sharp defensive effort.

Luverne tied the game two minutes into the second period. It stayed tied less than a minute. Senior Allie Stock pounced on a rebound to score her first goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, freshman Makenzie Weeks scored to make the lead 3-1. Luverne scored late in the period and the score stayed at 3-2 until five minutes were left in the game. That’s when Weeks struck again. Ellie Brice scored on the power play with two minutes left for the Stars’ final goal. The Stars are now 10-2 this season.

The huge eight-rink complex at Blaine that hosted the tournament served a number of roles for the Stars. There were a number of Wisconsin teams playing on the different rinks, so the Stars coaches were able to scout teams they wouldn’t have seen otherwise this season.

The Stars will be back in action next Friday when they play at Viroqua. The following Monday they’ll get the rematch with Eau Claire, this time skating at Eau Claire’s Hobbs Ice Arena.

New Richmond boys basketball

The Tigers earned an impressive win in the opening round of the Altoona holiday tournament, beating Bloomer 48-44 on Friday. It was Bloomer’s first loss of the season after starting the season with six wins. Bloomer won 21 games last year and returned most of its squad.

New Richmond will face Medford at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the second round of the tournament.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 5-3 for the season. This was a hard fought win, with the Tigers trailing by eight points midway through the second half. That’s when the coaches inserted five reserves, and they banded together to bring the Tigers back.

“Jacob Parent was huge, Tim Salmon was incredibly valuable, Cooper Eckardt played valuable minutes,” said Tiger coach Rick Montreal, who said Nate Lange was another young Tiger who contributed to the comeback.

And the offensive spark in the comeback was freshman C.J. Campbell, who hit four three-pointers.

“When he got the chance, he cashed in,” Montreal said.

The Tigers are a deep team and tonight’s performance showed the depth is continuing to come through. Montreal said all the players will continue to get their chances as the coaches look for the right combination in each game.

“We’ve been building a culture of winning. It doesn’t matter who it is,” Montreal said. “This in theory will make us better. We’ve got so many players who’ve proven they can contribute.”

Junior Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with 13 points.

St. Croix Central boys basketball

Adams-Friendship wanted to slow down the pace against the St. Croix Central boys basketball team on Friday in the second round of the holiday tournament at La Crosse Aquinas. That was fine for the Panthers. Central’s boys put together a defensive gem, beating Adams-Friendship at its own game, 46-23. The win levels Central’s season record at 3-3.

“Our defense is where we want it to be. Now we’ve got to get the offense caught up,” said Central coach Zach Turpin.

The offense keeps showing more signs that it is headed in the right direction. Central led by six points at halftime. The Panthers then put together a strong start to the second half, quickly building the lead up to 20 points.

There was one statistic that showed how well the Panthers played on offense. They had 19 field goals, and there were assists on 16 of them. Austin Kopacz and Gabe Siler both had five assists. Turpin said the young guards on the team are settling into the roles.

“They’re all talented kids. They’re learning the chemistry piece, they’re learning what we need as a team,” Turpin said.

Senior Peyton Nogal led the Panthers with 16 points. The rest of the scoring was balanced, with Zac Jourdeans scoring seven, Kilson Klin with six and Siler and Jackson Pettit each scoring five.

Adams-Friendship is a famed defensive program. A-F played a 3-2 zone defense, but the Panthers’ patience rendered that defense ineffective.

“They sit in that zone hoping you’re not patient,” Turpin said.

The Panthers have a week between games, resuming their schedule on Friday when they host Hudson for the first time. That starts a stretch of four games in seven days for the Panthers.

Somerset boys basketball

The long stretch of road games in 2018 ended for the Spartans on Friday with a 58-52 win at Glenwood City. The Spartans are 3-5, having played six of their first eight games on the road.

The Spartans were ahead 26-25 at halftime. Glenwood City started the second half on a roll, building a 41-33 lead. The Spartans then played one of their best stretches of the season, outscoring the Hilltoppers 22-4 to put the game out of reach.

Shooting from the perimeter and the free throw line were critical for the Spartans. The Spartans sank nine 3-pointers in the game. Ty Madden hit five of them, Trae Kreibich three and Brennan Sheridan one.

The Spartans made 19-31 free throws. The Spartans were aggressive taking the ball to the rim and it drew Glenwood City into significant foul trouble. Somerset coach Taylor Germain said getting to the rim is something the Spartans have been concentrating on during recent practices.

Madden led the Spartans with 19 points. Will Piletich finished with 12 points and Kreibich scored nine points. Mason Cook contributed nine rebounds and eight points. Melvin Ortiz had nine rebounds and Piletich added eight rebounds.

The Spartans resume their schedule Thursday with a non-conference home game against St. Croix Falls.

Somerset girls basketball

The Spartans ended a seven-game losing streak in grand fashion on Friday. The Spartans used intense defense to create early chances for the offense. That equation worked throughout the game as the Spartans rolled past Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 78-40 in the second round of the holiday tournament at Chetek.

Friday’s success was fueled by a career-game from sophomore Taylor Paulson. Working at the top of the Spartans’ 2-3 zone defense, Paulson was part of the Spartan trapping defense that forced numerous turnovers. Paulson also led the fast break as the Spartans built a substantial lead early in the game.

“Everything snowballed in a positive direction,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg. “We were taking advantage of their mistakes.”

Paulson also led a more aggressive approach by the Spartans on offense. With Paulson making hard drives to the rim, it opened up passing lanes. Liv Hoff and Rachel Gaikowski also began making drives into the lane.

This was just what the Spartans needed. Chetek had come out with a clear intent of taking away the driving lanes of senior guard Georgia Hammer. With the other guys driving into the paint, it created clear outside looks for Hammer and the other Spartan guards. Hammer finished with 14 points, Gaikowski nine and Hoff eight.

The Spartans resume their schedule this Friday when they host Amery.

Northern Badger Wrestling

St. Croix Central advanced five wrestlers and Somerset advanced three wrestlers through the first day of the 2018 Northern Badger Wrestling Invitational at River Falls High School.

Central has a pair of freshman who have qualified for Saturday’s semifinals. David Olson advanced at 120 pounds and Devin Wasley advanced at 138. Somerset had senior Jared Grahovac reach the semifinals at 132 pounds.

Also advancing to the second day for St. Croix Central were Tadon Holzer, Erik Collins and Nate Berends. Also getting to the second day for Somerset were Tyler Hantsbarger and Nick Bushinger. All these wrestlers can finish as high as fifth place.

Central was down to eight healthy wrestlers for the tournament, so Coach Brad Holzer was quite pleased to get five Panthers to the second day of the meet. He said he saw the right approach from the Panthers in this tournament.

“As long as you’re pushing the tempo, more often than not good things will happen,” Holzer said.

He used Wasley’s win in the quarterfinals as an example. Wasley trailed 9-5 heading into the third period but came back for the win.

“He’s got a gas tank that just doesn’t quit,” Coach Holzer said.

For Somerset, Grahovac remained undefeated, beating a River Falls opponent 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Somerset coach Ali Peterson said Grahovac continues to use an approach that’s providing win after win.

“His strategy is to wear them down. There’s no errors, but constant heavy hands, heavy pressure,” Peterson said.

Hantsbarger lost to Clear Lake in the quarterfinals. The coaches are hoping Hantsbarger can learn from this match, his first loss of the season.

Bushinger advanced by winning 4-2 with a takedown with 10 seconds left in overtime.

“That’s the best I’ve seen Nick wrestle, honestly ever,” Peterson said.

Bi-State Classic Wrestling

Brandon Dennis was the only New Richmond wrestler to advance through the first day of the ultra-talented field at the Bi-State Classic Wrestling Tournament in La Crosse on Friday.

Four other Tigers were beaten in their final match on Friday that would have gotten them into the round of 16 along with Dennis. That includes Matt Harle, Noah Henning, Braeden Gefeke and Jake LaVenture.

There are 68 teams competing at Bi-State this year, so getting Dennis to the second day is an achievement. Dennis beat Gabriel Ramos of Wausau West 2-1 in the final round on Friday to advance.

Tiger coach Jeff Swanson said there were highlights to the day. He pointed to three wins from Gefeke and LaVenture among them.

"The competition is great. It prepares you for February," Swanson said.

New Richmond boys hockey

The Tigers completed the challenging stretch of facing Rochester teams by losing to Rochester Mayo 8-1 in the third place game at the Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival on Friday. In the opening round of the tournament the Tigers defeated Rochester John Marshall 6-3 on Wednesday. That was followed by a 9-3 loss to Rochester Century on Thursday.

Hayden Bradbury scored New Richmond’s only goal on Friday, giving him six goals for the tournament.

Facing Century and Mayo provided the challenge the Tigers were looking for from the tournament.

“Century and Mayo play at a very high pace that was good for us to see,” said New Richmond coach Zach Kier.

Kier said facing top quality teams from Minnesota is the best way the Tigers can get ready for the top programs in the sectional bracket, Hudson and Superior.

The Tigers were without senior defenseman Garrett Thomas for the tournament. This put the young group of Tiger defenseman in a position. Kier said it was a great learning experience to get the defensemen up to speed for the rest of the season.

Somerset’s boys hockey team lost its game in the River Falls tournament, 4-0, against Coon Rapids on Friday. The Spartans will play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Brookfield.