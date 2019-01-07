Instead, it made it much more difficult for the local girls hockey co-op to get the top seed. Western Wisconsin wasn’t able to get its offensive game in gear on Monday, losing at Eau Claire, 3-0.

WWS and Eau Claire played earlier in the season, with the local team losing in overtime, 3-2. Both teams have resided in the top 10 in the state rankings all season and since the first weeks of the season, both teams have been constants in the top five in the state rankings. Eau Claire was third and Western Wisconsin was fourth in the most recent state rankings released on Monday.

Coach Bob Huerta has found little reason to be frustrated with the Stars this season, but Monday’s performance brought him to that point.

“We didn’t execute our game plan at all,” Huerta said. “It was honestly probably the worst we played all year.”

The game was scoreless through the first period. Eau Claire scored twice in the second period and added an insurance goal with seven minutes remaining in the game.

The frustration was partly due to major missed chances in the game. The Stars had a breakaway where they didn’t get a shot on net and they had a two-on-zero break nullified on an offside call.

The Stars have a week between games. Their next game will be on Tuesday, Jan. 15, when they host the St. Croix Valley Fusion at 6 p.m. at Somerset. The Fusion is another team still in the hunt for the top seed in the tournament bracket.

“It’s extremely big,” Huerta said of the Fusion game. “We’ve got to get back to doing what we know how to do. We’re going to have to bounce back and play one of our best games.”

SCC boys basketball

This was not the way the St. Croix Central boys basketball wanted to start an important week.

The Panthers went to Elk Mound Monday, hoping to bounce back after a loss last Friday against Hudson. Instead, the Panthers left their defense at home, losing to the Mounders, 56-51. This leaves the Panthers with a 3-5 record, while Elk Mound improved to 4-6 with the win. Senior Peyton Nogal scored 26 of the Panthers’ 51 points.

A big part of the game was Elk Mound being more aggressive at taking the ball into the paint. By beating Panther defenders from the dribble, it caused the Panther defense to scramble, resulting in numerous fouls. Elk Mound made 17 of 22 free throws, while the Panthers were just 1-2 from the line.

The lack of free throws was also a sign of the pedestrian style of offense played by the Panthers, with little movement toward the basket with the ball. But Central coach Zach Turpin said the normally reliable Panther defense was the biggest surprise of the game.

“We played very poorly on defense, very soft. That’s what’s disappointing, for us to play that poorly is uncharacteristic,” he said. “They outworked us. That’s what it came down to.”

This loss is even more concerning because the Panthers play critical Middle Border Conference games Tuesday and Thursday, both at home. The Panthers will host Prescott on Tuesday and Ellsworth on Thursday.

The Panthers were further stymied on offense Monday by turning the ball over 20 times, one of their highest totals of the season.