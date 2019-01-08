Instead, it made it much more difficult for the local girls hockey co-op to get the top seed. Western Wisconsin wasn’t able to get its offensive game in gear on Monday, losing at Eau Claire, 3-0.

WWS and Eau Claire played earlier, on Dec. 20, with the local team losing in overtime, 3-2. Both teams have resided in the top 10 in the state rankings all season and since the first weeks of the season, both teams have been constants in the top five. Eau Claire was third and Western Wisconsin was fourth in the most recent state rankings released Monday.

Coach Bob Huerta has found little reason to be frustrated with the Stars this season, but Monday’s performance brought him to that point.

“We didn’t execute our game plan at all,” Huerta said. “It was honestly probably the worst we played all year.”

The game was scoreless through the first period. Eau Claire scored twice in the second period and added an insurance goal with seven minutes remaining in the game.

The frustration was partly due to major missed chances in the game. The Stars had a breakaway where they didn’t get a shot on net and they had a two-on-zero break nullified on an offside call.

The Stars have a week between games. Their next game will be on Tuesday, Jan. 15, when they host the St. Croix Valley Fusion at 6 p.m. at Somerset. The Fusion is another team still in the hunt for the top seed in the tournament bracket.

“It’s extremely big,” Huerta said of the Fusion game. “We’ve got to get back to doing what we know how to do. We’re going to have to bounce back and play one of our best games.”

The Stars made the long trip south to Viroqua on Friday, but it was a successful trip. The Stars improved to 11-2 for the season with a 4-0 road win. Viroqua drops to 6-5 with the loss.

The goal total doesn’t give a true indication of how thoroughly the Stars controlled the action. Coach Huerta pointed out that the Stars didn’t allow Viroqua to put a shot on goal in the first period. By the end of the game, the Stars had a 56-6 advantage in shots.

Ellie Brice scored the first goal of the night for the Stars off an assist from Makenzie Weeks. Senior Jade Williams scored on an unassisted effort to make the score 2-0.

Sydney Hahn scored the Stars’ third goal off an assist from Allie Stock. Erin Huerta finished the scoring for the night, with Brice and Weeks assisting on the goal.