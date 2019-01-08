Boys Hockey: New Richmond and Somerset set to clash Tuesday

“The Northwest Icemen kicked our butts earlier this season and we were lucky enough to get out of their with a tie,” Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said in explaining how much the Spartans have improved since they played the Icemen on Dec. 6.

In both of this week’s wins, the Spartans had difficulties in the first period. It was sluggish play on Thursday and on Friday, the slow start was caused by a pair of major penalties. Gilkerson said the coaches were pleased to come out of the first period only trailing 1-0 after having to kill 10 minutes of penalties.

The Spartans scored the next four goals. Antonio Gomez and John Wiehl scored in the second period. Playing stronger in front of the opposing net has been a focal point for the Spartans in recent weeks. It paid off nicely Friday, with both of the second period goals coming when the Spartans won battles for rebounds.

That was the case again in the third period, when Jacob DeFoe knocked in a rebound.

The final Spartan goal came 41 seconds later. Jackson Haukom picked up a loose puck and skated past an Iceman defenseman. He drew all the attention to himself, then fired a pass to Cody Anderson at the far post, who had a tap-in for the goal.

Kaleb Bents made 26 saves in goal to get the win for the Spartans.

Gilkerson said he’s hoping the increased confidence the Spartans are showing carries into their next game. That game will come Tuesday, when the Spartans play at New Richmond.

The Spartans rallied from a 2-0 third period deficit to defeat the Regis cooperative team 3-2 in Somerset on Thursday. This is Somerset’s first win in the MBC this season.

Somerset did not start the game well. The Spartans took a penalty 18 seconds into the game and they gave up a short-handed goal 3:57 into the opening period. Regis scored again at the 8:07 mark of the first period.

Freshman Kieran DeFoe was the offensive standout for the Spartans, scoring the first two varsity goals of his career. DeFoe’s first goal came 1:42 into the third period. It came on a long shot, as the Spartans were putting shots on net hoping for a rebound. Instead, the shot slipped past the Regis goaltender.

“That got everyone going. Then everyone skated well and played well in the third period,” said Gilkerson.

Somerset tied the score on a goal from AJ Simpkins at the 3:11 mark.

DeFoe struck again with 3:24 left in regulation for the game-winning goal.

Gilkerson said DeFoe has made a strong impression as a freshman. “He blocks probably more shots than anyone on the team and he works pretty hard.”

The Spartans will be back in action on Friday, hosting the Northwest Icemen. The Spartans and Icemen tied 1-1 when they met on Dec. 6.

“Hopefully we can pick up where we left off,” Gilkerson said of Thursday’s strong third period, where the Spartans outshot Regis 21-1.

The win streak started in the second round of the River Falls holiday tournament, where the Spartans earned their second win of the season. They put together sharp play at both ends of the rink to defeat Brookfield, 2-1. Brookfield lost to River Falls in the opening round of the tournament on Friday. The Spartans recently lost to River Falls by a 6-1 score.

This was a legitimate win for the Spartans. Brookfield has four wins and plays in a quality Classic Eight Conference.

The first period was played mainly at center ice as both teams concentrated on defense. Somerset got the game’s first goal 4 minutes, 26 seconds into the second period. Noah Bailey fired a pass to the front of the net. Senior defenseman Jackson Haukom jumped in from the point and was ready at the back door to slap the puck into the net.

Two minutes later, Brookfield got the tying goal. Simpkins got the go-ahead goal 2:08 into the third period. Simpkins and Bailey executed a give-and-go on a breakout. Bailey got the puck back to Simpkins who’d gotten behind the Brookfield defense and he cleanly beat the Brookfield goaltender.

Gilkerson said the Spartans played quite well in the defensive end of the rink. That was led by Bents, who stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

Upcoming games

New Richmond and Somerset face each other Tuesday. Both teams will be in action Thursday, with New Richmond playing at Amery and Somerset hosting the Burnett County co-op team. The Spartans will also be in action Saturday, playing at Bloomington Kennedy.