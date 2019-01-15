Boys Hockey: Tigers, Spartans play key MBC games on Tuesday

That was an area where the Tigers showed distinct improvement last Tuesday and it played into every goal as the Tigers earned a 3-0 win over Somerset in their Middle Border Conference game. The win evened the Tigers’ MBC record at 2-2 while the Spartans fall to 1-3 in conference games.

The Tigers got the opening goal two minutes into the action. Mason Erickson fired a shot from the blue line that caromed off the glass and back to the corner of the net. Brock Unger won the battle for the rebound, stuffing it past Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents.

“We wouldn’t have scored that goal at the beginning of the season, because we didn’t have (a) guy crashing the goal,” said New Richmond coach Zach Kier.

The score stayed 1-0 until late in the second period. Jens Christensen carried the puck into the left circle on a Tiger power play. He ripped a shot that Bents got a piece of, but the puck trickled off Bents’ glove, sliding into the goal just inside the post.

The Tigers scored another power-play goal with 5:13 left in the game. Hayden Bradbury fired a shot from the right circle. It was deflected by Unger to slip past Bents.

The action in front of the goal was a key part of the Tigers’ attack, which produced a 41-25 edge in shots. One of the big differences in producing traffic in front of the goal was a position change for senior Taeus Drill. After playing defense since his final season in bantams, the coaches asked Drill if he’d like to move to forward.

“I think it’s better for the team. We just needed some size and it worked out in this game for sure,” Drill said.

Drill gives the Tigers a formidable player in front of the opposing net. At 6-foot-7, Drill is one of the tallest players in Wisconsin high school hockey. Drill said the rust was coming off quickly on returning to the forward position, as he mixed up with Spartan defensemen throughout the game.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said the Spartans played well, but needed to take advantage of the scoring chances that came up. Most of them were in the second period, where the Spartans outshot the Tigers 13-5 in the first 10 minutes of the period.

Gilkerson said it was good for the Spartans to play solidly when so many of the players were experiencing the New Richmond-Somerset rivalry for the first time.

Tigers top Amery

The Tigers got back in contention for the MBC title after pulling out an exhilarating 6-5 win at Amery on Thursday. The win moved the Tigers into a tie with Amery for second place in the MBC standings. The Tigers will play at MBC leader Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday. The Tigers will also be in action Saturday, hosting River Falls at 7 p.m.

Senior Hayden Bradbury was the star of the show Thursday. Bradbury scored five goals, including the go-ahead goal with 3:30 left in the game. The drama didn’t end there. The Tigers were then called for a five-minute penalty, putting them on the penalty kill for the rest of the game. For part of that time, Amery pulled its goalie, making it six-on-four.

“It was hard fought, we had guys laying out blocking shots,” said Kier. “These guys have always fought and competed. Now they’re learning to compete the right way.”

The Tigers fell behind 2-0 early in the game and this ended up being a series of comebacks for the Tigers. The Tigers showed their grit by coming back three times after Amery had rebuilt its lead.

Kier said the Tiger defense had a difficult night. He said Amery skaters were able to get behind the Tiger defense several times during the game, leading to high-percentage scoring chances for the Warriors.

But in the end, there was no stopping Bradbury. Amery led 5-3 with eight minutes left in the game. Then Bradbury took charge, scoring his third, fourth and fifth goals. The five goals give Bradbury 17 for the season.

“We think he’s one of the best players in this section and it showed tonight,” Kier said of Bradbury.

Somerset boys hockey

The Spartans rode a five-goal second period to their fifth win of the season on Thursday, notching a 6-3 home-ice win over the WSFLG co-op team based in Burnett County.

Somerset dominated play in all three periods of this game. The Spartans had a wide shot advantage in each period, resulting in a 43-18 total shot margin.

“Ninety percent of the game, the puck was on our sticks,” said Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson.

Six different Spartans each scored one goal during the game. WSFLG scored first, but Spartan defenseman John Wiehl matched that goal late in the first period.

In the second period, Jordan Brown, Jackson Haukom, Noah Bailey, AJ Simpkins and Geoffrey Enger all scored. For Enger, a junior, it was his first varsity goal. Gilkerson said Enger is one of several Spartans who has shown significant improvement over the first half of the season.

“He’s definitely earning more ice time,” Gilkerson said. “Over the holidays his play stepped up.”

Spartans fall to Kennedy

The Spartans continued their progressive play, taking Bloomington Kennedy to overtime in Saturday’s game at the Bloomington Ice Garden. Kennedy was able to get a 2-1 win over the Spartans.

The game was scoreless until there were six minutes left in regulation, when Kennedy scored. The Spartans kept pressuring and it paid off. Senior Cody Anderson scored the tying goal with 63 seconds left in regulation off an assist from AJ Simpkins.

Unfortunately for the Spartans, the overtime didn’t last long. Kennedy got the deciding goal 22 seconds in to the overtime period.

Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents made 38 saves in the game. Kennedy has an enrollment of 1,539 students, compared to Somerset’s enrollment of 463 students.

The Spartans continued their MBC schedule Tuesday at Amery. They will host Menomonie at 8 p.m. on Saturday.