Saturday Sports: Tiger skaters top RF, Spartans win in OT

The Tigers won on their home ice, defeating River Falls 4-2. This game was critical in the Tigers’ hopes of drawing one of the top four seeds in the sectional tournament bracket, which would get them at least one home game in the tournament series.

With the Tigers scoring twice in the first six minutes of the game, the game looked like it might turn into a blowout. However, the Tigers missed a number of point-blank scoring chances and Tiger penalties opened the door for River Falls to stay competitive in the game.

What kept the game in the Tigers’ control was the exceptional play of Tiger senior goaltender Max Davis. He finished with 28 saves, many of them coming with Wildcats standing alone in front of him.

The win gives the Tigers a solid chance of getting the fourth seed in the sectional tournament bracket. Tiger coach Zach Kier said the top three seeds will likely be Superior, Hudson and Baldwin-Woodville. He said he views River Falls and Amery as the team’s main opponents for the fourth seed.

Saturday’s game was also a game of opportunity because the Tigers were missing three players from their rotation. That meant several players saw increased responsibilities in this game. One of them, sophomore defenseman Jack Davis, scored his first varsity goal on a shot from the blue line that caromed off the skate of a Wildcat defender to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead 5 minutes and 56 seconds into the game.

Davis was one of the players who saw his varsity workload increased for this game. Kier said freshman Ryder Flatten was another of the Tigers who made a strong impression in this game. Another was junior Gavin Anderson, who was one of the Tigers’ strongest forecheckers. He also scored the Tigers’ fourth goal, redirecting a shot from defenseman Garret Thomas with 6:34 left in the second period.

Kier said Anderson’s role has been steadily increasing on the team.

“He’s one of our hardest workers. The last three weeks he’s been really coming on,” Kier said.

Thomas was another key ingredient. He’s still battling back from a shoulder injury, but he’s the Tigers’ most impactful defenseman with his ability to create on offense. Thomas scored the Tigers’ third goal 28 seconds into the second period. It came on one of the sweetest shots you’ll ever see. Thomas got the puck at the top of the right circle. He whistled a shot that went just above the shoulder of the Wildcat goalie and just under the crossbar into the far upper corner of the net.

Thomas said that he saw at the end of last season that he was going to be one of the defenseman with the most experience returning and he tried to fill the leadership role among the defenders that Chris Lubow held last season. For several weeks Thomas has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but there’s little time to let an injury heal during the season.

“It’s a process,” Thomas said. “I still have to check and block shots. I try to play to the best of my ability.”

Thomas said he felt his shot was really strong all night, recognizing that his shots can be a key piece in the team’s offensive approach.

The first goal of the night was produced by Tiger leading scorer Hayden Bradbury, 4:23 into the game. It was Bradbury’s 18th goal of the season.

The next game for the Tigers will be on Tuesday, when they host the Regis-Altoona-McDonell co-op team at 7 p.m.

Somerset boys hockey

Freshman Noah Bailey scored 51 seconds into the overtime period to give the Somerset Spartans a 3-2 win over Menomonie on Saturday at the Somerset Youth Civic Center.

Bailey was involved in all three Spartan goals during the game. He scored 3:04 into the second period for Somerset’s opening goal, after Menomonie netted the only goal of the second period. Menomonie took a 2-1 lead late in the second period.

Somerset tied the score at 2-2 3:09 into the third period on a score from senior Jackson Haukom, with Bailey and Cody Anderson assisting on the goal.

The win continues the Spartans’ upturn in success. In their last eight games, the Spartans are 5-2-1. That comes after the Spartans posted one win in their first 10 games of the season.

New Richmond girls basketball

The excitement level keeps rising for the New Richmond girls basketball team. The Tigers won on a shot at the buzzer on Saturday, when they topped Eau Claire North, 45-44, in a non-conference game at the NRHS gym.

Jessica Hagman hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer. The Huskies hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to take a 44-43 lead. The Tigers rushed the ball upcourt and used their final timeout. The coaches had Hagman inbound the ball after the timeout. She immediately received the ball back and drove the baseline, getting off the winning shut just before the buzzer sounded.

Hagman led the Tigers with 17 points, including hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Leah DeYoung scored 11 for the Tigers. The win is the Tigers’ third straight and it raises New Richmond’s overall record to 9-5.

The Tigers played one of their best defensive halves of the season in the first half to lead 21-15 at the break. But the Tigers got into foul trouble in the second half. The Tigers led by as many as 12 points, but North’s free throws resulted in the Huskies taking a six-point lead late in the second half. The Tigers were able to come back, sparked by a 3-pointer from sophomore Sophie Ballard, who as making her first varsity start.

“For a kid who started the season on the JV, that’s pretty big,” Tiger coach Chad Eggert said of Ballard’s play Saturday.

Eggert said this win is another example of how the team is growing.

“They’re getting a feel on how to win games. It’s a big win, that’s a Division 1 school. In the seeding meeting, that’s a resume builder,” he said.

The Tigers resume their schedule on Tuesday when they host Baldwin-Woodville.

St. Croix Central wrestling

The Panthers got some much needed experience by competing at the Arcadia Raider Challenge Invitational on Saturday. In this scramble format tournament, most of the Panthers got to wrestle at least five matches.

Central senior Ryan Larson had the team’s top finish, placing second at 220 pounds. His loss came in the finals against undefeated Jake Rau of Medford, 2-1. Larson pinned his first three opponents of the day, including Prescott’s Joe Schulte, who finished the day with a 19-3 record.

Larson’s loss to Rau was frustrating for everyone on the Panther side, with Larson creating most of the action throughout the match. Central coach Brad Holzer said the loss has given Larson extra motivation.

“This might be the best thing to happen because he’s definitely got a fire lit under him. Ryan has two goals this season, to be a state champion and to not give up a takedown and he can still achieve both of them,” Holzer said.

Freshman Devin Wasley went 3-2 for the day, but took third place in the talented 145-pound bracket. His 10-8 win over James Gjefle of Brookfield, who has a 25-7 record, got Wasley into the A bracket. He defeated Nelson Wahl of Cadott (18-5) by a 12-11 score to get third place. Wasley is now 24-7 this season.

Senior Nate Berends took fourth place at 285 pounds, running his season record to 25-11 in the process. Junior Logan Shackleton continues to pick up momentum. After an opening loss, he won his final three matches on a tech fall, a major decision and a pin in the 152-pound class.

Because of injuries, the Panthers only had eight wrestlers competing on Saturday. They had another, Garrett Hafele, competing at the Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals, which is considered the JV state tournament. Hafele went 0-2 in the tournament, competing at 120 pounds.

Somerset wrestling

The Spartans had four wrestlers compete at the varsity level and four at the JV level at the East Ridge Ruckus Invitational on Friday and Saturday at East Ridge High School in Woodbury.

The highlight of the tournament was junior Tyler Hantsbarger, who took third place at 126 pounds. Hantsbarger went 5-1 in the tournament. In the third place match, he faced the wrestler who beat him in the second round of the tournament. Hantsbarger avenged that loss, defeating Caleb Whipps of Tri-City United, 3-2. With his success in this tournament, Hantsbarger’s record has grown to 28-3.

“We found Tyler to be a very good second-day wrestler,” Somerset coach Ali Peterson said of Hantsbarger’s 4-0 roll on Saturday. “He knows that third place in this tournament is very significant.”

Somerset was hoping to get senior Jared Grahovac that type of competition in the tournament. Unfortunately, Grahovac was injured in his first match and was held out of the rest of his matches as a precautionary measure.

The Spartans saw some success in the JV portion of the meet, with first-year wrestlers Riley Rainer and Sawyer Wilson both placing fourth in their brackets in the 18-school tournament.