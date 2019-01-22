Lakeland scored the opening goal of the third period to tie the score at 2-2. The Stars then found their intensity. Senior Jade Williams scored the go-ahead goal, coming 20 seconds after Lakeland tied the score. Ellie Brice scored a minute later to make the score 4-2. But Lakeland answered with a goal 12 seconds later to keep the pressure on.

In the final five minutes, the Stars pulled away. Freshman Makenzie Weeks scored twice and senior Allie Stock scored the final goal as the final score made the game look much more comfortable than it actually was. The win raises the Stars record to 12-3-1.

“Lakeland came to play and we didn’t,” said Stars coach Bob Huerta. “It was mental focus. It had nothing to do with our skill set.”

Erin Huerta scored the goals for the Stars in the first and second periods. The freshmen have been carrying much of the scoring load this season and Coach Huerta said that needs to be balanced out.

“I’m going to have to challenge the upperclassmen step up. We can’t just wait for the freshmen,” he said.

The coaches rested starting goalie Caitlyn Erickson in Friday’s game. Tiffany Hantsbarger got the start, with Maezee Enger playing the second half of the game.

Coach Huerta said one advantage the Stars have is the team is able to skate three forward lines. He said there aren’t many Wisconsin teams that have that level of depth. He said having three quality lines was a big factor in the team’s game last Tuesday against the St. Croix Valley Fusion. That game ended in a 2-2 tie.

“We were trying to wear them down. We were in their end the whole third period and the overtime.

Stars, Fusion tie

The Stars and the St. Croix Valley Fusion played a thriller at the Somerset Ice Arena on Tuesday. Neither team went home happy as the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

The Fusion struck first in the game when leading scorer Abbie DeLong scored 6 minutes, 24 seconds into the action. The Stars matched that goal when the Williams sisters combined on a goal. Jade Williams scored off an assist from her sister Bailey 13:15 into the first period.

The Stars scored the only goal of the second period. Erin Huerta got the power-play goal with one minute remaining in the period. The Fusion answered that score when Amber DeLong scored 2:57 into the third period.

Stars goaltender Caitlyn Erickson played a splendid game, stopping 46 of the 48 shots she faced. Fusion goalie Sydney Seeley stopped 31 pucks in the game.

The Stars are back in action on Tuesday when they skate at Chippewa Falls (this game has been postponed because of injuries to the Chippewa Falls team). The Stars, ranked fifth in the state, will play in a tournament at Beaver Dam next Friday and Saturday.