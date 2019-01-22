Boys Hockey: Tigers host RAM, Hudson this week

With the Tigers scoring twice in the first six minutes of the game, the game looked like it might turn into a blowout. However, the Tigers missed a number of point-blank scoring chances and Tiger penalties opened the door for River Falls to stay competitive in the game.

What kept the game in the Tigers’ control was the exceptional play of Tiger senior goaltender Max Davis. He finished with 28 saves, many of them coming with Wildcats standing alone in front of him.

The win gives the Tigers a solid chance of getting the fourth seed in the sectional tournament bracket. Tiger coach Zach Kier said the top three seeds will likely be Superior, Hudson and Baldwin-Woodville. He said he views River Falls and Amery as the team’s main opponents for the fourth seed.

Saturday’s game was also a game of opportunity because the Tigers were missing three players from their rotation, meaning several players saw increased responsibilities in this game. One of them, sophomore defenseman Jack Davis, scored his first varsity goal on a shot from the blue line that caromed off the skate of a Wildcat defender to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead 5 minutes, 56 seconds into the game.

Davis was just one of the players who saw his varsity workload increased for this game. Kier said freshman Ryder Flatten was another Tiger who made a strong impression in this game.

Yet another was junior Gavin Anderson, who was one of the Tigers’ strongest forecheckers. He also scored the Tigers’ fourth goal, redirecting a shot from defenseman Garret Thomas with 6:34 left in the second period.

Kier said Anderson’s role has been steadily increasing on the team.

“He’s one of our hardest workers. The last three weeks he’s been really coming on,” Kier said.

Thomas was another key ingredient. He’s still battling back from a shoulder injury, but he’s the Tigers’ most impactful defenseman with his ability to create on offense. Thomas scored the Tigers’ third goal 28 seconds into the second period. It came on one of the sweetest shots you’ll ever see. Thomas got the puck at the top of the right circle. He whistled a shot that went just above the shoulder of the Wildcat goalie and just under the crossbar into the far upper corner of the net.

Thomas said that he saw at the end of last season that he was going to be one of the defenseman with the most experience returning and he tried to fill the leadership role among the defenders that Chris Lubow held last season. For several weeks Thomas has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but there’s little time to let an injury heal during the season.

“It’s a process,” Thomas said. “I still have to check and block shots. I try to play to the best of my ability.”

Thomas said he felt his shot was really strong all night, recognizing that his shots can be a key piece in the team’s offensive approach.

The first goal of the night was produced by Tiger leading scorer Hayden Bradbury, 4:23 into the game. It was Bradbury’s 18th goal of the season.

B-W tops Tigers

The last chance any team had of stopping Baldwin-Woodville’s charge to an MBC title was when the Tigers played at the Blackhawks’ rink on Tuesday. The emotion of the situation was too much for the Tigers and they suffered a 4-1 loss. B-W now has a 6-0 conference record while the Tigers fell to 3-3.

The intensity of this game resulted in numerous penalties being called on both teams. The Tigers couldn’t take advantage when B-W was short-handed. The Tigers were 0-for-7 on the power play.

“We didn’t attack their zone enough,” said Kier. “We got caught up in the emotion of the game.”

Sam Olson scored the only goal for the Tigers.

The next game for the Tigers will be on Tuesday, when they host the Regis-Altoona-McDonell co-op team at 7 p.m. The Tigers will host Hudson on Thursday.

Somerset

Freshman Noah Bailey scored 51 seconds into the overtime period to give the Somerset Spartans a 3-2 win over Menomonie on Saturday at the Somerset Youth Civic Center.

Bailey was involved in all three Spartan goals during the game. He scored 3:04 into the second period for Somerset’s opening goal, after Menomonie netted the only goal of the second period. Menomonie took a 2-1 lead late in the second period.

Somerset tied the score at 2-2 3:09 into the third period on a score from senior Jackson Haukom, with Bailey and Cody Anderson assisting on the goal.

The win continues the Spartans’ upturn in success. In their last eight games, the Spartans are 5-2-1. That comes after the Spartans posted one win in their first 10 games of the season.

Spartans, Amery skate to tie

The Spartans continue to show measurable improvement. They went to Amery and finished in a 3-3 tie with the Warriors on Tuesday night. When these two teams met on Dec. 11, Amery won 4-1. The tie improves Somerset’s MBC record to 1-3-1.

Tuesday’s win was further evidence in the Spartans’ efforts to be a stronger team around both nets. Two of the three Spartan goals came on tip-ins as the Spartans stood their ground battling for position in front of the net.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said strong play in front of the offensive net has been an emphasis in recent Spartan practices.

Jordan Brown scored Somerset’s first goal. Noah Bailey and Jackson Haukom both scored on tip-ins. The Spartans led 3-1 and played a powerful second period, only to see Amery scored in the closing moments of the period. The Warriors scored the only goal of the third period.

Somerset’s next game is Tuesday when they host Baldwin-Woodville. The Spartans will play at the Regis-Altoona-McDonell co-op team at Eau Claire’s Hobbs Ice Arena on Thursday.